While New Year’s festivities typically cater to the adult crowd, officials in charge of the Port City’s annual MoonPie Over Mobile are attempting to reach a broader audience this year.
Harriet Shade, an event spokeswoman, said this year’s festivities will feature a more kid-friendly slate of events.
“One thing we heard a lot from people in the past is that the events are too late to bring their younger kids down and they wish they could let their kids experience part of it,” Shade said. “So with the holiday falling on a Saturday, it really gives us a great opportunity to do something for the kids as well.”
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a kid zone in Mardi Gras Park that will feature bounce houses, New Year’s arts and crafts, a mini-resolution wall for kids to write down what they hope will happen in 2023 and plenty of Moon Pie treats to go around.
In addition, there will be a Second Line March down Royal Street where there will be a MoonPie drop at noon so kids can ring in the New Year and still make it home before bedtime.
Once children are able to get their resolutions out in the open and consume as many Moon Pies as they can, parents will have enough time to take their children home to a sitter before the main events get started later in the evening.
Third Eye Blind was announced as the headliner for the event at a Mobile City Council meeting in September.
While Third Eye Blind will draw most of the attention as this year's headlining act, attendees to this year’s event will have more performances to look forward to than usual.
This year’s performances will feature two opening artists as opposed to one, which has been the norm in years past.
Those acts, which are both Mobile natives, are Levon Gray and the Red Clay Strays.
“The whole goal in recent years has been to try and feature artists that have some kind of local ties to the area,” Shade said. “And this year, we’re excited to feature two opening acts instead of what we normally have, which is just the one opener.”
Gray has worked as the songwriter for country music artist Kane Brown and has been with Brown on his most recent tour. The Red Clay Strays are a country band and recently opened for the band Alabama and will accompany pop star Elle King on her cross-country tour.
Attendees to the drop will also have more options for parking this year.
There will be a park-and-ride shuttle service for those coming from West Mobile. At Southeastern Salvage on the Beltline, there will be a shuttle that runs from its parking lot to Mardi Gras Park at the corner of Royal and Government streets. The parking lot will have security and the fee to use the shuttle is $3 for the roundtrip. Shuttle services will run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Shade added the parking lots for the civic center and GulfQuest will be open and cost $10.
Carol Hunter, with the Downtown Mobile Alliance, said over 33,000 people attended last year’s MoonPie drop and the festivities surrounding it.
When Third Eye Blind was announced in September as headlining the event, honorary chairman Fred Richardson praised getting the word out earlier than usual.
“We have heard complaints for years that we waited too long to announce the headliner,” Richardson said. “We recognize those complaints from (council president) C.J. Small and others were right from the start. If we can get more people out we can make more money for the city.”
Hunter echoed those sentiments.
“Since we were able to announce the headliner so early this year, we expect more people have had time to make plans to attend,” Hunter said. “However, as an unticketed event, there is no way for sure to know how many people will come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.