Three found dead in Wilmer home BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email MCSO Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating a triple-homicide at a home in Wilmer, it announced Monday morning. MCSO spokesperson Lori Myles said Sheriff Paul Burch intends to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday to speak more about the murder investigation. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 G:4E:>D H6C6 2 ce\J62C\@=5 H@>2?[ 2 `f\J62C\@=5 8:C= 2?5 2 `a\J62C\@=5 3@J[ 2?5 E96:C 3@5:6D H6C6 7@F?5 2E E96:C 9@>6 2E fhd_ pF3:6 |@@5J #@25 :? (:=>6C[ H9:49 :D 2C@F?5 a_ >:=6D ?@CE9H6DE @7 |@3:=6] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm}@ @E96C :?7@C>2E:@? H2D >256 :>>65:2E6=J 2G2:=23=6 |@?52J >@C?:?8]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Local restaurateur launching county 'gateway' café New ambulance rules draw ire Fairhope ‘giant penis’ protestor found not guilty Ethics Commission unaware of its director’s controversy Updated: Ethics chief resigns from Mabel Amos Fund Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
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