Mobile police investigated several reports of shootings over Easter weekend, according to their Monday recap.
Assault
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, at approximately 4:35 p.m., police officers responded to University Hospital in reference to a 17-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
Reportedly the victim was standing in the backyard of a residence on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge when he was struck by gunfire.
The victim did not notice anyone in the area or where the gunshot originated. The victim's injury was non-life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, at approximately 5:29 p.m., officers responded 1301 Springhill Avenue, Nana's Kitchen and Catering regarding a subject discharging their firearm.
Upon arrival police spoke with the subject and she alleged that she discharged her firearm, claiming the driver attempted to hit her in regard to a prior altercation. However, security footage contradicted Williamson's claim, showing the driver never attempted to strike her with the vehicle.
Latyia Williamson, 28, was subsequently arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Roosevelt and Stanton Road.
The officers activated their lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody.
During an inventory of the vehicle, the officers discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Curry, 24, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Domestic Violence Burglary, Domestic Violence by Strangulation and Menacing
On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic altercation involving a burglary in the 1000 block of Murray Hill Court.
Upon arrival, the officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had forcibly entered her residence while carrying a gun.
The subject then assaulted the victim and another female occupant of the residence at the time. The subject exited the residence and fired a shot outside before fleeing.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery and Assault
On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police officers responded to a robbery complaint that occurred at the Dollar Tree parking lot at 3008 Dauphin Island Parkway.
Reportedly, the victim exited the Dollar Tree store when an unknown female assaulted her. The victim was then attacked by four other females and a known male subject, who punched and kicked her.
During the assault, one of the subjects took the victim's purse and struck her. The suspects fled the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary
On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 3:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic altercation on the 1000 block of Tampa Drive.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's son had unlawfully entered her residence and taken some items.
The officers took the subject into custody without any further incident.
Franklin Phillips, 43, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Attempt to Elude and Assault (X3)
On April 9, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of two juveniles shot at Sea Pines Mobile Home Park, 1451 Cedar Crescent Dr.
Upon arrival, they noticed a vehicle fleeing and attempted to stop it, and the driver, refused and a pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle on Kayson Court, exited, and fled on foot and was later apprehended.
Three male juveniles inside the vehicle were detained. One of the 14-year-old male juveniles was determined to have shot the victims with a pellet gun, causing non-life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to Strickland Youth Center for assault and linked to another assault incident on Riverside Drive and Valley Road.
Zachary Stokes, 20, was arrested for attempt to elude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.