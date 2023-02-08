Parole was denied to three men convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties this week.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) announced Wednesday that Darron Dewayne Bush, 54, Damon Lamar Calhoun and William Rittenhouse Langdon, 61, would not be permitted on parole following a hearing on Feb. 7.
Bush is serving a life sentence for shooting and killing Denise Tanksley in September 1991 with a shotgun, according to state appeal filings. Tanksley’s body was found behind a vacant house at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Oak Drive in Mobile. He is incarcerated at the Fountain Correctional Center in Escambia County.
Calhoun is serving a 15-year sentence for third-degree robbery, burglary and breaking and entering a vehicle, to which he pleaded guilty in November 2016. He robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint in October 2014 in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Cottage Hill Road. Calhoun is serving his sentence at Elmore County Correctional Facility.
Langdon was arrested by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in July 2022 for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation. He is serving a sentence in a therapeutic community program.
During the ABPP’s Feb. 7 hearing, it granted parole for one individual, denied parole for 24 others and continued one case. It also approved five pardons and denied pardons for five others.
