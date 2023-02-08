Parole was denied to three men convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties this week.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) announced Wednesday that Darron Dewayne Bush, 54, Damon Lamar Calhoun and William Rittenhouse Langdon, 61, would not be permitted on parole following a hearing on Feb. 7.

Darron Dewayne Bush.jpg

Darron Dewayne Bush
Damon Lamar Calhoun.jpg

Damon Lamar Calhoun
William Rittenhouse Langdon.jpg

William Rittenhouse Langdon

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.