While it initially appeared the wife of Paul Burch, Republican candidate for Mobile County sheriff, took out a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for a dissolved business in 2020, the campaign blames a bank mistake on the mixup.
Lagniappe investigated the PPP loan issue after hearing complaints from other candidates in the sheriff’s race.
Burch’s wife, Michelle Alfonzo Burch, appeared to take out a $115,063 loan for a business named Baldwin Investigative Group in 2020, according to ProPublica’s PPP tracker. This would’ve been four years after the business was dissolved in 2016, according to records from Secretary of State John Merrill’s office. When reached by phone, Burch said the bank entered the wrong identification number on the documents and the loan was meant for another of his wife’s businesses, Executive Guard Service Inc.
“It was a bank error,” he said. “They’re the ones who put in the wrong EIN and my wife was the one who caught it.”
Burch said the issue was “corrected” and pointed Lagniappe in the direction of his attorney, Jeffery Hartley at the Helmsing & Leach firm. While Hartley never returned a call for comment on the issue, a spokeswoman with the campaign and the sheriff’s office let a reporter look at documents related to the PPP loan.
The documents, which included the PPP application and emails from Michelle Alfonzo Burch, show she did correct the issue once it was discovered. What shows up in the ProPublica database as two different loan applications — one for Baldwin Investigative Group and one for Executive Guard Service — are actually the same loan, according to the information.
However, the loan amounts are different. The initial Baldwin Investigative Group loan, approved in April 2020, was for $115,063, while the Executive Guard Service loan, approved in February 2021, was for $150,000.
The number of employees in each loan application was also different, according to ProPublica. A spokeswoman for Burch’s campaign said that was because of the different EINs.
The current Mobile County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy is not the only candidate for the top cop position to be surrounded by PPP loan questions — both the Democratic and Libertarian candidates for the office are, at least, familiar with the process.
Burch’s main opponent, Democratic candidate Labarron Perkins, also came up in a search of PPP loan information. ProPublica’s database shows Perkins was approved for a $20,832 loan in May 2021.
However, Perkins said the loan was for a half-brother who shares his name and lives on Dauphin Island Parkway. The siblings have the same father, also named Labarron Perkins, but different mothers.
“In 2020, I was living in the Atlanta area,” he said. “I came down here last year.”
Charlie Wyckoff, a Libertarian candidate for sheriff, said his wife was approved for a PPP loan as well. G&E Services received a $10,400 loan for the company’s one employee. Wyckoff’s experience with the coronavirus loan program makes him question Burch’s issues even more. He doesn’t believe it could be a “bank mistake,” he said.
“My wife did all the paperwork herself,” Wyckoff said. “It may have been a bank mistake, but it’s not likely.”
Perkins also questions whether Burch can be trusted with the budget of the sheriff’s office if simple mistakes, like what happened with the PPP loan application, can happen.
Issues
Having some experience with PPP loans isn’t the only issue the three candidates for sheriff share. All will be committed to slowing down serious, violent crimes upon taking office.
While lowering crime will remain a focus for Burch, he said the office will get more aggressive on fentanyl and those distributing it under his watch.
“I want to really go after fentanyl dealers,” he said. “In the 33 years I’ve been in law enforcement, I’ve never seen anything like this.”
A more focused, aggressive approach, Burch said, will help slow down the trade of the deadly drug.
“You’ll never stop it completely,” he said. “You just want to try to slow it down.”
Burch said he remembers the crack cocaine epidemic, but fentanyl is worse because “one hit can kill you.”
“Those trafficking it and selling it don’t care they’re poisoning people,” he said.
Wyckoff ran for sheriff as a Republican before, but switched to the Libertarian Party after a falling out with the GOP. Four years ago, a group of Republicans attacked him after he ran a write-in campaign against Sheriff Sam Cochran. Wyckoff was set to attempt to run as an independent before meeting with a group of Libertarians and changing course.
Wyckoff said he supports constitutional carry and while there’s a lot to be done in the office, as sheriff his focus would be on serious crimes like murder, rape, molestation, robbery, theft and other issues.
Wyckoff said he wouldn’t focus so much on lesser crimes that appear to get the attention of current law enforcement in the area.
“Marijuana is the No. 1 crime in Mobile, it seems like,” he said. “I’ve never fooled with marijuana, but I don’t understand why it is so bad and alcohol is so good. More deaths are caused by alcohol.”
Perkins believes voters want a change when it comes to county law enforcement and equated a vote for Burch to a vote for Cochran.
“Some say Burch is going to win, but I say it’s a toss-up,” he said.
The top priority for a Perkins administration would be to help prevent crime by increasing the number of deputies on patrol throughout the county. An increase in the number of those on patrol would improve response time, especially in the southern part of the county.
As for other issues, Perkins has talked to voters and said it is split along racial lines. White voters want more done about speeding vehicles and drugs, while Black voters are concerned about trusting law enforcement.
“I think it’s a combination,” he said. “I want to build relationships and work on those issues.”
