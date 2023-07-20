Police Chiefs

(From left) Chickasaw Public Safety Director Keith Miller, Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock, and Creola Police Chief Frank Hammond all lost their jobs over the past 10 days. (Photos provided)

Three law enforcement officials on Alabama’s Gulf Coast have lost their jobs this month in a sequence of unrelated events.

Beginning last week, the cities of Chickasaw and Creola in north Mobile County terminated their heads of public safety. That trend continued earlier this week when the town of Summerdale in Baldwin County voted to terminate their chief’s contract.

Kevin Brock

Former Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock
Keith Miller

Former Chickasaw Public Safety Director Keith Miller
Frank Hammond

Former Creola Police Chief Frank Hammond

