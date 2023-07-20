Three law enforcement officials on Alabama’s Gulf Coast have lost their jobs this month in a sequence of unrelated events.
Beginning last week, the cities of Chickasaw and Creola in north Mobile County terminated their heads of public safety. That trend continued earlier this week when the town of Summerdale in Baldwin County voted to terminate their chief’s contract.
The terminations have been cited for various reasons, ranging from pending criminal investigations to timing and to simply not promoting the interests of the city.
Summerdale
Kevin Brock was fired by the Summerdale Town Council as its police chief Monday night, July 17, in a unanimous vote. The decision was linked to a pending investigation by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Brock, who served in the position since 2018, has been on paid administrative leave since June 21.
According to Summerdale Mayor David Wilson, the vote to fire the chief was strictly due to Brock’s involvement in the investigation. Local media reports indicate the issue involved allegations of falsified land deeds. Wilson said the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office recused itself from the investigation due to its work and how closely the two agencies worked together.
“We’re actively and aggressively looking for another chief,” Wilson told Lagniappe. “We’ve also hired a consultant that helps cities establish criteria for the position and do recruitment. He’ll also help us know how to structure the department.”
Wilson said the town is open to hiring from outside the municipality, and it is prioritizing qualifications and a high moral background.
“We want them to come in and restructure the department to be the best in Baldwin County,” he said. “The town council is ready to do what it takes to get the police department up and running, and for them to be adequate in and outfitted with the best equipment money can buy.”
Summerdale Police Department has 10 positions on its roster — five of which are currently open. Wilson said shortages hit his department roughly a year ago, and they are attempting to figure out how to recruit better.
Chickasaw
Keith Miller was terminated as the public safety director in Chickasaw on Tuesday, July 11. The official reason stated in the 4-1 council vote was for failing to use his best efforts to promote the interests and safety of the city. The decision came following a three-hour executive session where Miller was present with his attorney, Buzz Jordan.
Miller served in the position for 18 months. His responsibilities will be filled by Cpt. Tommy McDuffie. Miller was selected for the position after the city council opted not to renew former public safety director Brian Fillingim’s contract, which expired in January 2022.
Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead said they could not discuss what was said during the executive session. Jordan said he has advised Miller not to discuss the situation publicly.
Broadhead said the city has not launched a search for a permanent replacement at this time.
“Public safety remains a priority in the city of Chickasaw,” Broadhead said. “We will continue to ensure patrols and investigations occur and that we are responsive to the needs of our citizens.”
Chickasaw councilman Kendall Sterrett was the only official who voted against Miller’s termination. He told Lagniappe he didn’t believe the allegations against Miller warranted the action taken. Sterrett is a law enforcement officer and is currently a lieutenant with the Mobile Police Department, where he has spent 26 years.
“I think all of it should have been worked out before,” he said. “There was no need for it to get to the point of termination.”
Broadhead said staffing the city’s police force has been a challenge, and said it was a countrywide issue. He said Chickasaw had 21 law enforcement officers last year, but declined to 10 during Miller’s tenure.
“I have worked with the council to rework the budget for the current year twice to increase officer pay,” Broadhead said. “The first time to raise existing officer’s salaries and the second to adjust the annual salary range, increasing for new hires and existing officers. Additionally, we recently approved a lump sum salary supplement utilizing the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds paying police officers, firefighters, and other full-time city employees $3,000.00 split over two years.”
Broadhead said Chickasaw will continue to access its financials in efforts to be competitive in wages.
According to the most recent police officer job posting to the Mobile County Personnel Board, Chickasaw currently has the lowest annual salaries, with a range of $32,352 to $50,184. The city of Mobile’s office pay ranges between $41,451 and $66,410. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office pays deputies between $44,658 and $71,392.
Creola
State Rep. Shane Stringer was just named police chief in Creola, following the termination of Frank Hammond last week. The municipality is not within Stringer’s Alabama House District.
Creola Mayor Don Nelson told local media the change was because it was “time for a change.” Nelson did not immediately return a phone call requesting an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.