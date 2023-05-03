On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, around 6:54 p.m., officers received a report of two female victims with gunshot wounds at University Hospital. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a third victim had arrived by personal vehicle with a grazed wound. The investigation revealed that three victims were struck by gunfire at the 1000 block of Griffin Circle. Officers discovered that there was an altercation between two females. The individuals that were struck by gunfire were not involved in the physical altercation between the two females. It was determined that a known subject had fired his weapon to break up the fight, resulting in the victims being unintentionally hit. All victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This case is currently under investigation.
Robbery
On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, around 12:00 p.m., a victim visited the Mobile Police Headquarters to report a robbery that had taken place on Friday, April 28, 2023. Reportedly, the victim and her husband were driving near Diane Court and Sandra Drive when they asked two unknown male individuals for directions. The subjects then brandished firearms and demanded the victim's personal property. The victims complied with their demands, and the subjects fled the scene on foot. No one was injured during the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Griffin Street near First Avenue. Officers discovered that the subject was in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. Edward Wilkerson, 44, was arrested.
Possession of Marijuana and Attempting to Elude
On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at approximately 1:02 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicleon Airport Boulevard near I-65.Officers initiated blue lights and sirens and the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and the driver was observed throwing large plastic bags from the window during the pursuit. The pursuit went into Prichard’s jurisdiction and ended when the subject stopped his vehicle and surrendered to police. The subject was taken into custody. Demetrius Jackson, 19, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at approximately 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject armed with a firearm approached the victims as they were backing out of their driveway and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle. The victims fled the scene and later contacted officers. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
