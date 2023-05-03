mobile police MPD

Assault

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, around 6:54 p.m., officers received a report of two female victims with gunshot wounds at University Hospital. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a third victim had arrived by personal vehicle with a grazed wound. The investigation revealed that three victims were struck by gunfire at the 1000 block of Griffin Circle. Officers discovered that there was an altercation between two females. The individuals that were struck by gunfire were not involved in the physical altercation between the two females. It was determined that a known subject had fired his weapon to break up the fight, resulting in the victims being unintentionally hit. All victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This case is currently under investigation.

