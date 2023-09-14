Students at Theodore High School will get valuable experience regardless of what their future holds with the introduction of a new distribution and logistics academy.
“This is not just about warehouse jobs,” Mobile Chamber Vice President for Economic Development David Rodgers told students at a kickoff event at the school’s auditorium. “What you’re looking into, or studying, goes into any field or industry. It’s in every kind of industry today. You’re going to learn skills that adapt to almost every industry.”
The newest academy is strengthened by a partnership between the Mobile County Public School System, the Alabama Port Authority, South Alabama Logistics Park, the Chamber and Evonik.
“You should know there’s a big team behind you,” Rodgers said. “You can take what you’re learning here and go directly into the workforce, or you can take what you’re learning here and go on to community college. You can take what you learn here and go to a university. This opportunity is right in front of you.”
Taught by industry veteran Dawson Stringer, the academy program will introduce students to the logistics field and teach them industry-specific skills and processes. The students will study global logistics and supply chain management. Through the program, they will be eligible to earn two certifications — Certified Logistics Associate, or Certified Logistics Technician — designed to prepare them to join the local workforce.
Upcoming Mobile County high school graduates will be an important part to helping the port and the businesses that support it growing, Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said in a statement. South Alabama Logistics Park will need an estimated 2,000 employees soon, he said.
“Where are these workers coming from? They’re the 3,000 high school seniors who graduate from Mobile County Public Schools each year,” the statement read. “They’re our workforce and we must reach them while they’re still in school to give them the education and skills they need for these careers. The distribution and logistics academy will help ensure we meet the workforce needs of this booming industry that’s here to stay.”
THS Principal Tim Hardegree said the academy has been a focus of his and the school since he took the helm. He believes the academy could be the first of many of its kind in the county.
“We’re on the front end of developing something special here at Theodore High School,” he said. “I think we’ve established something here at Theodore that can run through the entire school system.”
