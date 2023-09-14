THS Logistics Academy
BY DALE LIESCH

Students at Theodore High School will get valuable experience regardless of what their future holds with the introduction of a new distribution and logistics academy.

“This is not just about warehouse jobs,” Mobile Chamber Vice President for Economic Development David Rodgers told students at a kickoff event at the school’s auditorium. “What you’re looking into, or studying, goes into any field or industry. It’s in every kind of industry today. You’re going to learn skills that adapt to almost every industry.”

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.