Battleship Memorial Park

 By Jason Johnson

A community effort saved the USS Alabama from the scrap yard, and a community effort will preserve the retired battleship and memorial park into the future, “Today’s Homeowner” host Danny Lipford said of his next restoration service project.

With his home improvement show in its 25th year, Lipford plans to give the iconic World War II vessel and surrounding park grounds a lasting facelift in a community service episode that will be filmed June 5-8 and air to more than 2 million viewers nationwide the week of July 10.

