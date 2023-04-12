A community effort saved the USS Alabama from the scrap yard, and a community effort will preserve the retired battleship and memorial park into the future, “Today’s Homeowner” host Danny Lipford said of his next restoration service project.
With his home improvement show in its 25th year, Lipford plans to give the iconic World War II vessel and surrounding park grounds a lasting facelift in a community service episode that will be filmed June 5-8 and air to more than 2 million viewers nationwide the week of July 10.
“The thing you always look for is something that would have a residual effect, not something that’s one thing and it’s used and it’s over with,” Lipford said. “After going out there to shoot a little bit of our national commercial, it just all of a sudden hit me that, ‘Wow, this place is so big. There’s so much history; there’s wonderful stories. Everybody loves the battleship.’”
Repainting the Alabama’s bow “battleship gray,” updating displays for dozens of decommissioned bomber and fighter aircraft and repairing the park’s landscaping are highlights of the tasks Lipford wants 150 volunteers to help him complete over the three-day-long project.
The goal is to rally the Mobile Bay community around the battleship like it did in the 1960s, Lipford said. School children across the state donated $100,000 then to help transport the warship that saw action in the Atlantic and Pacific combat theaters from dismantling in a Washington dock to an honored park in Alabama.
“That story is something as Americana as you can get,” he said, recalling the ship’s journey from the West Coast to the Gulf of Mexico as the longest towing in recorded history. “It will make our audience lean in a little bit and go, ‘Wait a minute. All of this happened in and around this park? Hey, next time we’re anywhere near there we’re dropping by.’”
Just as important as recognizing the Alabama’s story and the park’s memorials to American wars, Lipford said, the project and episode will also serve to promote Mobile.
“The proudness, the community effort, the patriotism, the whole thing,” he said. “It’s really about the community. The people that come out there, they’re the ones that are going to be recognized. This is completely an unselfish thing on their behalf. That’s what we’re looking at.”
Anyone and everyone is welcome to volunteer their time on the project. Those with landscaping and painting experience are especially wanted.
“If anyone wants to contribute monetarily or physically, we are here,” Lipford said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.