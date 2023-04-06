Attempts to obtain financial records allegedly connected to a $5-million Mobile investment fraud case are not going unchallenged.
On Tuesday morning, defense attorneys for the co-owners of Innovative Medical Partners — Peter and Carla Williams Falkner — objected to a list of subpoenas delivered by plaintiff investors late last month seeking seven years of tax records and transactions.
Mobile attorney Thomas Benton is arguing Circuit Judge Michael P. Windom should quash the investors’ discovery filings demanding seven years of tax forms and transactions from the medical device start-up accounting firm and the Falkner’s other businesses.
Plaintiffs requested the records from accounting firm Crow Shields Bailey P.C. and Carla Williams’ businesses Synergy Management & Co. and country music label BelleFire Records.
Benton called the requests “overly broad” and described one of them as a “tool of harassment” against his clients. He also said they are open-ended and fail to describe why the documents are needed.
“Not only have the Plaintiffs failed to demonstrate a compelling need for the tax returns requested, but they have also failed to specify any need whatsoever,” Benton wrote regarding accounting documents.
Regarding the demands against BelleFire Records, Benton wrote, it was “nothing more than a tool for harassing Defendant Carla Falkner. Bellefire Records has nothing to do with this litigation.”
Last month, plaintiffs were assured discovery was active in the case, and they pivoted quickly to request evidence they believe will substantiate their claims that the Falkners misspent as much as half of the $10 million raised by 80 donors to kickstart their company with local doctors, Kirby and Denee Plessala.
According to the original complaints, the Falkners allegedly used investor funds to pay for various personal expenses, including utilities, meals, travel and over $60,000 in Amazon purchases, their children’s tuition and concert tickets. Additionally, Carla Williams is accused of using company funds to pay for expenses related to her music career, including flights and concert photography.
The motion to quash will be decided during an April 21 hearing before Windom, which corresponds with a hearing where defense attorneys are attempting to have the case dismissed. Windom signaled last month that throwing the case out was unlikely.
Filing a motion to quash succeeds in delaying the plaintiffs from being able to comb through respective records before that hearing, logistically achieving a request denied by Windom in December.
