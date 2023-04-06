Peter Falkner and Carla Williams Falkner

Peter and Carla Williams Falkner

 Photo by Innovative Medicine Partners

Attempts to obtain financial records allegedly connected to a $5-million Mobile investment fraud case are not going unchallenged.

On Tuesday morning, defense attorneys for the co-owners of Innovative Medical Partners — Peter and Carla Williams Falkner — objected to a list of subpoenas delivered by plaintiff investors late last month seeking seven years of tax records and transactions.

