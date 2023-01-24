While one project blamed for traffic snarls in the city has ended, two others still have vehicles diverted to Old Shell Road, giving drivers headaches when schools let out.
While a project on Springhill Avenue to make improvements to tracks owned by the Alabama Export Railroad was completed on Tuesday, work on McGregor Avenue and Upham Street could still cause problems for parents looking to get children to and from area schools, like St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright and Phillips Prep.
The north McGregor project is managed by the city and when finished will result in lighting, curb and gutter improvements and a dedicated turn lane. A bigger project along what the city refers to as south McGregor, from Dauphin Street to Airport, will start in March.
“We recognize that progress can sometimes be inconvenient, but we will continue to work with all of our partners to try and minimize how traffic is impacted to the best of our ability,” city spokeswoman Candace Cooksey wrote in a statement.
A project managed by the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System is causing traffic congestion along Upham Street. The project will replace a 16-inch sewer main from the Crenshaw Street Lift Station to the newly constructed Three Mile Creek trunk sewer line, according to a MAWSS statement.
The $5-million MAWSS project is set to be completed by the end of the year and will impact Upham Street, as well as Levert Drive, Woodlands Avenue, Springhill Avenue, Dauphin
Street, Mohawk Street, Emogene Street, and Crenshaw Street.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.