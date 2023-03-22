A bite from an exotic lizard and questions of staff education drive a million-dollar lawsuit scheduled for trial in May filed by a Mobile woman against a local pet store.
In court documents, tattoo artist Chassity Ebbole alleged B&B Pet Stop Inc. did not help her get medical attention after a black tree monitor lizard bit her finger at a December 2019 reptile show, and offered no protections against an animal she said was imported from overseas and venomous.
The store denied her allegations, any role in the incident and that the lizard was venomous. B&B also raised constitutional objections to her claims for $1.1 million in combined compensatory, general and punitive damages.
Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter ordered both sides to attend mediation before the May 22 trial date in an order he signed March 6. While listed as being on a “fast track,” the case has been before the court since December 2021.
“As a direct and proximate result of this incident, Plaintiff Chassity Ebbole sustained severe injury, with pain and sickness for months,” Ebbole’s complaint reads. “Plaintiff needed significant medical attention incurring substantial medical care and expenses, loss of work and other costs as a result of the lizard bite, and suffered serious bodily injury, including great physical pain and restricted motion of finger.” So far, she has acted as her own attorney in the matter.
Ebbole claims in the complaint that B&B staff told her the lizard did not bite and said she could put her hand in its tank.
“When the lizard bit [the] plaintiff and clinched finger, defendant [B&B Pet Stop Inc.] had no preparation to aid and assist plaintiff being bitten for approximately four minutes,” Ebbole wrote in the complaint. “The staff tried to pry the lizard from plaintiff’s finger with no success until minutes later a staff member thought to find and make and [sic] alcohol spray bottle, spraying the lizard in the face, resulting in the release of plaintiff’s finger.”
Ebbole alleges the store staff told her repeatedly the animal was not venomous. The complaint states Ebbole drove herself to Mobile Infirmary’s emergency room and was unable to work “90 percent of the month of December 2019” because she could not fully use the bitten hand.
The complaint laid out charges of negligence, liability, “wanton conduct and tort of outrage,” pain and suffering and reckless endangerment.
In an affidavit included in the complaint packet, Constance McKinley said she went with Ebbole to the pet store and witnessed the incident. Her statement reads she observed pet store staff tell Ebbole the lizard “did not bite” and give her permission to put her hand in its tank to examine it.
“I seen the lizard jump onto her hand, and run up her wrist to arm,” McKinley’s statement reads. “I seen Chassity push the lazard [sic] down into the tank with her right hand, and the lizard latched onto her finger, twisting its head.”
McKinley said the lizard let go of Ebbole’s finger after store staff sprayed it in the face. She described Ebbole and herself as being in “shock and trauma.”
“She was not offered any care for (sic) finger,” McKinley’s statement reads. “As employees guided her to the door, it was obvious the store employees were trying to cover up what had happened.”
The complaint concludes with copies of articles that describe monitor lizards like the one in question as venomous.
“The bite from a monitor lizard causes poisonous infections,” one article reads. “The monitor lizard’s venom contains crotamine, which causes blood not to clot leading to a drop in overall blood pressure in victim’s body — this may lead to death if not attended to immediately.”
On top of correcting Ebbole for naming the company as “B&B Pet Store Inc.” in her complaint, B&B denied claims their staff told her the lizard did not bite, had no first aid plan and refused to help her get medical attention in a lengthy answer to her amended complaint.
“It is the good faith belief of defendant B&B that the reptile is not venomous,” the answer reads.
The answer also termed many of Ebbole’s claims as being based on “incomplete and/or inaccurate facts and/or legal conclusions.”
In all, B&B denied any liability in the incident and said Ebbole took on responsibility for her actions when she put her hand in the lizard’s tank.
“The plaintiff assumed the risk of her actions so as to proximately cause or contribute to cause the accident, injuries and damages made the basis of this lawsuit,” the answer reads. “Hence, defendant denies any and all liability for plaintiff’s claims.”
Ebbole told Lagniappe Friday the way the pet store misrepresented the lizard and responded to her injury upset her. She recalled being reluctant to file the lawsuit because she was a customer of the local business for many years and knew the people who owned it.
But the lizard’s bite has the venom to kill a small animal or child, and enough bacteria to cause an infection, Ebbole said. The thought of what could have happened at home if she had purchased the lizard scared her.
“I have no problem understanding that a strange animal could bite — I get that,” she said. “I do not appreciate the fact that it was not explained to me.”
Educating pet store staff on the animals they plan to sell is part of the bigger picture, Ebbole said.
“The lawsuit, I hope, will wake up the other pet shops,” she said. “If they get animals in from different countries, they’ve got to educate the staff, brief the staff and see if it is a hazard of killing anything around it with a venomous bite. I’m sure they wouldn’t sell a rattlesnake.”
Ebbole said she is optimistic the lawsuit could be worked out during the pre-trial mediation.
“I’m not looking to ruin their business,” she said. “I need an acknowledgment of what they did, some severance and I want to understand that they’re going to have procedures in place to educate their workers on what they’re selling, that they’re going to have procedures in place to take care of people after they’re bit.”
B&B’s attorney David Hamby did not respond to a request for comment.
