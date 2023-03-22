Black tree monitor lizard

A black tree monitor similar to the one depicted is at the center of a lawsuit set for trial in May.

A bite from an exotic lizard and questions of staff education drive a million-dollar lawsuit scheduled for trial in May filed by a Mobile woman against a local pet store.

In court documents, tattoo artist Chassity Ebbole alleged B&B Pet Stop Inc. did not help her get medical attention after a black tree monitor lizard bit her finger at a December 2019 reptile show, and offered no protections against an animal she said was imported from overseas and venomous.

