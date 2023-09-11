After multiple delays due to a backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic, a man accused of killing a Mobile Police Department officer four years ago will be in court this week to face capital murder charges.
Marco Antonio Perez, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, is charged with shooting and killing officer Sean Tuder on Jan. 20, 2019 and will appear before Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks.
While the trial is set to begin in the coming days, Mobile County District Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Tara Zieman said she expects jury selection to last most, if not all, week long, with the trial officially beginning afterwards.
Tuder was working a case involving Perez, who had outstanding warrants, when he was shot near the Peach Place Inn apartment complex on Leroy Stevens Road. Court records indicated Tuder received a call from an informant saying Perez was at the apartments. Tuder, in plainclothes and in his private vehicle, then attempted to serve a warrant, which eventually led to the shooting. He was transported to Providence Hospital where he died from his injuries.
In the weeks prior to the shooting, officers were searching for Perez after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping and murder to avoid federal gun charges — which he would later be sentenced to 25 years — and state charges for a probation violation.
Perez later sought immunity from capital murder charges on the grounds he was acting in self-defense and did not know Tuder was a police officer.
“Perez was unaware the CI [informant] had contacted a police officer and that Tuder was an officer posing as a relative of the CI to give Perez a ride,” Perez’ motion for immunity states. “Perez was expecting the private vehicle to be his ride. When Perez saw the non-police private vehicle, he approached the vehicle on the passenger [side] to get in his expected ride.”
The motion continues to state as Perez was approaching the vehicle, Tuder exited and drew a firearm, at which point Perez allegedly backed up and put his hands in the air. The motion claims Tuder attempted to place Perez against the vehicle, leading to a struggle.
Previous Lagniappe reporting indicates while some of the fight was captured on video, the shooting happened out of frame, according to police.
At his arraignment on Feb. 4, 2019, Perez entered the courtroom wearing a pair of handcuffs engraved with Tuder’s last name. Dennis Knizley — Perez’ court-appointed attorney — told Lagniappe he had never seen anything like it in his decades practicing law and questioned the use of the restraints.
“It’s quite unusual, and it’s not necessary,” Knizley said. “Let’s just treat everyone like you would anyone else accused of an offense.”
Ashley Rich, who was Mobile County District Attorney at the time, said her office had nothing to do with the handcuffs and did not take a position for or against them.
In 2020, Perez was suspected of shanking another inmate at the Mobile Metro Jail and was charged with second-degree assault and promoting prison contraband.
