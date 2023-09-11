Perez

Marco Perez, 19.

 By Jason Johnson

After multiple delays due to a backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic, a man accused of killing a Mobile Police Department officer four years ago will be in court this week to face capital murder charges.

Marco Antonio Perez, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, is charged with shooting and killing officer Sean Tuder on Jan. 20, 2019 and will appear before Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks.

