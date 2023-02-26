The former Mobile Infirmary neurosurgeon accused of killing a medical student in a 2020 wreck liked to drive fast, listed an alleged mistress’ number as the hospital where he worked and had a blood alcohol content well above the legal limit at the time of the crash, prosecutors revealed during a pre-trial evidentiary hearing Friday, Feb. 25.
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla was charged with wreckless murder following the Aug. 1, 2020, crash that killed 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas. According to the Mobile Police Department, Nakhla and Thomas were traveling together on the Interstate 65 Service Road in Mobile around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, when the vehicle Nakhla was driving left the roadway and rolled into a ditch in front of the Econo Lodge hotel.
Thomas succumbed to her injury on the scene, while Nakhla was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Prosecutors have previously said the Audi R8 Spyder convertible Nakhla was driving was traveling at more than 130 miles per hour in a 45-MPH zone before it swerved to miss another vehicle on the service road.
At a four-and-a-half hour hearing set just days before the start of the trial, Curt Harper, PhD, a chief forensic toxicologist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, testified that using a common technique called retrograde extrapolation, he could estimate that Nakhla’s blood alcohol level was between .11 and .125 at the time of the wreck, despite the full blood samples being taken hours after the incident.
Former Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, who is prosecuting the case, asked Harper what impacts a blood alcohol level of .11 or higher would have on a driver. Harper told her that at .1 percent, a driver is five times more likely to be involved in a traffic crash.
“At .11 there’s a 6-fold increase in crash risk and at .125 there’s a 9-fold increase in crash risk,” Harper said.
Michael Whisonant, an attorney for Nakhla, pressed Harper on his calculations in what appeared to be an attempt to discredit his findings. Whisonant said the calculations are based on several assumptions and is also based on how the bodies of the majority of the population absorb or get rid of alcohol in the system, but it can’t account for everyone’s individual bodies.
“Twenty-five percent of the population is not accounted for in your calculation of retrograde extrapolation,” Whisonant said.
Harper said 25 percent of the population would still be absorbing alcohol into their system after an hour to 90 minutes. He said the calculations he used factor that in.
Following Harper’s testimony, Mobile Police Department Detective David McCullough was called to the stand. Both prosecutors and the defense attorneys argued over where Nakhla’s phone ended up after authorities flipped over the Audi R8 Spyder convertible he was driving at the time of the crash and whether it could be considered to be legally within “plain view” of officers on the scene.
McCullough told Assistant District Attoney Lauren Walsh the phone was found in plain view on the passenger side floorboard. Police confiscated it, got a warrant and downloaded its contents, he said.
Dennis Knizley, another attorney for Nakhla, questioned McCullough on where exactly the phone was located when authorities flipped the vehicle back over. Specifically, Knizley seemed suspicious the phone was found simply lying on the floorboard after the car flipped multiple times.
“If it had been under the seat when you found it, that could be an example of why it didn’t fall out [of the car],” he said.
Following McCullough’s testimony, defense attorneys asked Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks to make the contents of the phone inadmissible under an illegal search and seizure claim, because it wasn’t contraband and couldn’t legally be considered in plain view.
“The definition used for ‘plain view’ has to be readily available contraband,” Nakhla attorney Richard Jaffe said. “Phones are not readily available contraband.”
Whisonant simplified the argument, telling Brooks officers took Nakhla’s property without first getting a warrant.
“What has to happen is you have to have an exigent circumstance,” he said. “A phone in and of itself is not contraband. It’s not drugs, a pipe or a needle. It’s a phone. You have to have a warrant for a phone because there are a number of privacy issues involved.”
In response, Walsh argued that “plain view” can also be used if the item seized — in this case the phone — contains evidence a crime was committed.
“Exigent circumstances apply here,” she said. “This kind of evidence can be destroyed.”
Brooks then asked prosecutors about what kind of evidence the phone contained. Walsh said Nakhla took photos of his speedometer at excessive speeds. She said he had the number of a woman who wasn’t his wife saved as “Mobile Infirmary” and that number called him shortly before the wreck.
The phone also includes photos of a police badge prosecutors said Nakhla — who was a police surgeon at the time — used to get out of trouble.
Jaffe argued the evidence mentioned by Walsh has nothing to do with the specific case.
“I think this kind of extraneous evidence has nothing to do with the crime alleged in this case,” he said.
Brooks did not rule on that motion Friday, but said he would before the trial started.
Jaffe also argued the marital affair referenced by prosecutors in the phone evidence should be inadmissible because it’s not relevant.
“All it’s going to do is inflame the jurors,” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult for us to overcome, even if the judge gives instructions to the jury [to disregard it].”
Rich argued the woman in question called Nakhla several times throughout the night, including at the time of the crash.
“She made four phone messages and called multiple times throughout the evening,” Rich said.
Brooks sided with the defense on this point and told Rich her witness could testify about the phone calls she made, but the affair could not be discussed.
The sides also argued over whether Nakhla could be called “doctor” by the defense at trial. Rich argued the defendant is no longer a practicing doctor and should not be allowed to be called one during the trial. Jaffe argued Nakhla is still a doctor, even if he’s no longer licensed.
Brooks ruled the defense could call Nakhla doctor, but offered that Rich and her side could also bring up the fact he’s no longer licensed.
Brooks could not rule Friday on a defense motion to make portions of the police body camera footage from the wreck scene inadmissible. He argued the voices heard on the video could be considered hearsay. Knizley said the defense had no qualms about showing the video without audio.
Rich argued she had given the defense a chance to ask for anything in the video to be redacted, or blacked out, and they never responded. She said to go back now and redact portions of the video would take time.
Brooks opted to watch the relevant portions of the videos before ruling on their admissibility.
Jury selection for the trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Brooks said. He wants a large jury pool and will ask members if they have watched or read media coverage related to the case. The ones who have will be asked additional questions, he said.
Brooks said he doesn’t expect a trial to begin until at least Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.