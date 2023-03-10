Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office disabled a fleeing semi-truck by shooting out one of its tires Thursday night, ending what they described as an erratic and highly dangerous chase.
According to a press release, county law enforcement officers executing warrants in the Prichard area spotted an 18-wheel rig driving in an incorrect lane on Interstate 165 near Beauregard Street around 9:30 p.m.
The driver of the truck – now identified as Christopher Cody Foster, 39, of Kentwood, Louisiana – refused to pull over when officers attempted a traffic stop, initiating a pursuit that led them down Royal Street and eventually the wrong way west on I-10.
According to the press release, officers saw it necessary to disable the truck immediately to protect other motorists and shot out the truck's front left tire. The truck came to a stop near the Michigan Avenue Exit, and Foster attempted to flee on foot. He was later caught by county K-9 units.
Preliminary information suggests Foster may have been driving under the influence during the chase. According to MCSO, deputies found “several grams of meth and ice” on Foster’s person. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.
“Our deputies exercised good tactics and were able to prevent what could have been a horrible situation with several fatalities,” said Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.
The press release document shared with local media detailing the events was titled “Truck driver madness.”
