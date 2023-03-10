Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office disabled a fleeing semi-truck by shooting out one of its tires Thursday night, ending what they described as an erratic and highly dangerous chase.

Christopher Cody Foster, 39, of Kentwood, Louisiana

According to a press release, county law enforcement officers executing warrants in the Prichard area spotted an 18-wheel rig driving in an incorrect lane on Interstate 165 near Beauregard Street around 9:30 p.m.

