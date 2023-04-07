One person is injured after a red Dodge truck crashed into the corner of the McDonald’s on Government Street Friday afternoon.
A Mobile Fire-Rescue first responder on the scene said he did not know what caused the crash, but a female driver wrecked the vehicle around 1:30 p.m, sending glass and rubble into the recently renovated dining room.
“All we just heard was a loud boom,” a McDonald’s manager said. “We saw bricks and stuff flying everywhere.”
She said a man who frequently eats at the restaurant had just stood up and left his table when the crash occurred.
The driver was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
