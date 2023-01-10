Former members of the Semmes Fire & Rescue Department agreed the ladder truck that flipped and injured two firefighters last Wednesday had persistent brake problems, and said Chief Kevin Brooks dispatched the truck anyway instead of a shiny new fire engine scheduled for a dedication ceremony the next day.
During his six years with the department, former captain Troy Anderson said many of his co-workers did not like driving the decades-old ladder truck because they could not count on it to slow and stop when they pressed the brake pedal.
“I had a couple instances where the Jake Brake failed with me,” he said. “We constantly were having trouble with the brakes leaking down. It was pretty typical of a truck that old, any fire apparatus, especially a truck that had been wrecked.”
Firefighters who were there when the department acquired the truck told Anderson it had been wrecked and reassembled with parts from two other trucks before it joined their lineup.
“It was just a piece of crap,” he said. “We wrote it up, we continued to write it up, but it was just an old truck, so they weren’t going to spend a lot of money on it.”
Anderson and other captains reported issues to Brooks, but Anderson said they were never involved in the discussions to pull the truck out of service.
“We could advise it to be taken out of service, but he was the one who made the call,” Anderson said. “It was in and out of service a pretty good bit.”
One former firefighter who preferred to remain anonymous estimated the department spent more than $100,000 performing maintenance on the truck between 2016 and 2017 alone.
That firefighter said the truck awaiting dedication could have easily and quickly been made ready to answer the call by moving over a few medical bags and other equipment from the ladder truck, and blamed the accident on bad brakes and Brooks holding the new truck back for the ceremony.
Both agreed the department’s eagerness to have a good, low Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating made them keep the truck on the front lines despite its problems.
Anderson said low ISO scores improve a community’s commercial and residential insurance rates, and mean their fire department is the most prepared to serve them well.
Though getting a good ISO rating was a priority for the department, Anderson said they “didn’t get near the points we would have gotten” because they had too few men running the truck.
He recalled asking an ISO rater how running the truck with two men would affect their score. The rater called the department heads “idiots” for having two firefighters run a ladder truck, and added they would not get far more points if they just had the truck outfitted and parked.
“I just think it boiled down to the truck was in service because — for whatever reason — he [Brooks] did not want to put the new truck in service before the dedication, which is just as idiotic as running a ladder truck with two men for ISO points,” Anderson said. “You can put it in service and then dedicate it. I don’t know why that would be a deal breaker.”
He said he knows firefighters currently with the department have continued to approve the truck for service despite its problems because they would rather answer a call in a ladder truck than in a Ford Expedition with extrication tools.
“I think it just boils down to they would rather ride in a piece of crap and when they get to your house have something they can actually work with,” Anderson said.
When he was a captain, Anderson remembered agreeing in meetings with the other captains that the department should purchase a “smaller, better-suited ladder truck” instead of another fire engine.
“We knew we needed a new ladder worse than we needed a new pumper,” he said. “A ladder truck is a lot more expensive, but running a piece of crap like they’re running, you know you need one eventually.”
On Monday, NBC15 News reported an email they obtained between Captain Charles Couey and Brooks warned the truck’s air brake was getting worse and advised caution while responding to calls. The email was dated six days before the accident happened. It referenced the new truck not being in service until after its dedication ceremony.
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook said not only was he unaware of any brake issues on the truck in question, but no one from the city’s fire department came to him with concerns over a brake issue.
With new reports the truck might have had brake issues, Van Hook said the city is investigating the issue.
Fire trucks like the one involved in the accident are inspected every day and must pass inspection before being used, he said. Officers in the department would not have allowed the truck to be used if it didn’t pass inspection.
The city currently has a new truck in service, but Van Hook said the new truck wasn’t completely outfitted for service until a day after the accident.
All in all, Van Hook stands by his administration’s efforts to improve public safety in Semmes.
“We’re continuing to put public safety first,” he said. “This administration has done more for public safety than any other.”
Brooks did not return a request for comment.
Dale Liesch contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.