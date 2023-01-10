Semmes Fire Department logo

Photo courtesy Semmes Fire & Rescue Department Facebook page

Former members of the Semmes Fire & Rescue Department agreed the ladder truck that flipped and injured two firefighters last Wednesday had persistent brake problems, and said Chief Kevin Brooks dispatched the truck anyway instead of a shiny new fire engine scheduled for a dedication ceremony the next day.

During his six years with the department, former captain Troy Anderson said many of his co-workers did not like driving the decades-old ladder truck because they could not count on it to slow and stop when they pressed the brake pedal.

