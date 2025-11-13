truck turned over in Daphne
Daphne Police Department/ Facebook

A truck overturned at the intersection of Hwy. 181 and I-10 in Daphne Thursday morning, spilling what appeared to be peanuts all over the side of the road, causing a lane closure.

According to a Daphne Police Department post on Facebook, a tractor trailer was driving down the road before it flipped on its right side. 

