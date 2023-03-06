Lonnie George Johnson

Lonnie George Johnson

The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees has agreed to award Lonnie George Johnson, the inventor of the Super Soaker water gun, with an honorary doctorate.

In a resolution voted on and approved during a Friday meeting, the trustees noted that Johnson, who is an Alabama native and attended school in Mobile County, holds more than 100 patents associated with the famed toy water gun and was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2022.

