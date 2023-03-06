The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees has agreed to award Lonnie George Johnson, the inventor of the Super Soaker water gun, with an honorary doctorate.
In a resolution voted on and approved during a Friday meeting, the trustees noted that Johnson, who is an Alabama native and attended school in Mobile County, holds more than 100 patents associated with the famed toy water gun and was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2022.
“For his dedication and for his many contributions to the State of Alabama, the Board of Trustees of the University of South Alabama is proud to bestow upon Lonnie George Johnson the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (L.H.D.),” the trustees’ resolution states.
Johnson was nominated for the honor in February by the USA Honorary Doctorate Committee, which reviewed four criteria in making its decision, including distinction in the profession; outstanding contributions or service to the University of South Alabama, significant public or scholarly contributions; and achieved a personal status that will enhance the reputation of the university.
Johnson has received numerous accolades, including the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal and several awards from NASA for his work in spacecraft system design at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
In 2008, Johnson was awarded the Breakthrough Award from the magazine Popular Mechanics for his work related to the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter System.
In 2011, he was also inducted into the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame, and National Toy Hall of Fame.
