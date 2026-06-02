Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville spent tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to pay for flights, fine dining, and transit for “vacation escapes” to the Florida Panhandle. That’s not according to his critics, but his lawyers.

The surprising admission came within a June 1 response to Ken McFeeters’ eligibility challenge of Tuberville’s nomination as the Republican candidate for governor. McFeeters filed the challenge pointing to, among other things, reporting by Lagniappe earlier this year that revealed an extensive trail of federal and state campaign finance receipts and Senate expense account records of spending near Florida’s 30A corridor, where he has owned a Santa Rosa Beach house for nearly 20 years.

Tuberville’s Florida expenses examined
Download PDF ALGOP Executive Committee - Rules Governing Contests (Revised 06-25-22)(16393363.1).pdf
Senate travel records deepen residency questions

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813.

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(1) comment

Walter Bower

What we need to keep in perspective is that this is a Republican party issue. This is not the Democrats filing this challenge. This cuts to the very soul of the Republican Party. Is the Republican Party a party who has no rules or integrity..... or a party you who was founded on law and order and right and wrong. It is clear Turberville is a flawed candidate who breaks the rules and laws for his own advantage financially and politically. The question is... is this what the Republican Party has become..... or does integrity and honesty still matter for this Republican party.

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