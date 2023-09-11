Gulf of Mexico Whale
NOAA

Efforts to protect a species of whale native to the Gulf of Mexico by implementing a year-round speed limit is receiving backlash from one of Alabama’s top federal legislators.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced last Thursday he is calling on the Biden administration to rescind its proposed 28,000-square-mile critical habitat for the Rice’s whale, claiming there’s a “lack of evidence” for the need.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

