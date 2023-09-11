Efforts to protect a species of whale native to the Gulf of Mexico by implementing a year-round speed limit is receiving backlash from one of Alabama’s top federal legislators.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced last Thursday he is calling on the Biden administration to rescind its proposed 28,000-square-mile critical habitat for the Rice’s whale, claiming there’s a “lack of evidence” for the need.
Earlier this year, multiple environmental groups teamed up to submit a petition to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce seeking a mandatory 10-knot speed limit along with other vessel-related mitigation measures in order to protect the whale. The petition applies to all vessels operating in waters between 100 and 400 meters deep between Pensacola and Tampa.
Discovered in 2019, the Rice’s whale was almost immediately placed on the endangered species list and experts estimate there are only 50 or so left in existence.
The Natural Resources Defense Council is one of the groups at the forefront of the petition and its director of marine mammal protection division, Michael Jasny, told Lagniappe it’s possible the petition could eventually expand its coverage area.
“It’s clear from that evidence that the whale’s habitat doesn’t end at Mobile; it extended further west across to Louisiana and Texas,” Jalsny said. “The strip is along the continental shelf break, just between 100 and 400 meters deep, and typically 60 miles out.”
As for his call to end the critical habitat zone, Tuberville claims the speed limit will have “severe economic impacts” on Alabama businesses as well as the oil and gas industry along the coast
“Designating a critical habitat for the Rice’s whale throughout this expansive area will impose undue burdens and restrictions on all vessel traffic, especially in and out of the Port of Mobile,” Tuberville said. “Requiring all lessees and operators to comply with reduced speeds of 10-knots or less and preventing them from traveling after dusk and before dawn within the designated areas will detrimentally impact our nation’s ability to domestically produce oil and gas in hopes of becoming energy independent.”
The Alabama Port Authority is standing in solidarity with Tuberville on the issue. In a statement, spokeswoman Maggie Oliver said if implemented, the zone would bring operations at the Port of Mobile to a “virtual standstill” and “upend the delivery of consumer goods and energy resources nationwide.”
“Whether cars and fuel or forest products and steel, the state of Alabama and its Port are critical players in the global supply chain,” Oliver said. “Any potential rulemaking should be structured so as not to impede economic development in Alabama nor hinder our nation’s economic competitiveness globally.”
In a letter to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Director Richard Spinrad and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Liz Klein, Tuberville said the need for such a speed limit is not necessary due to restrictions already put in place.
“There are no guarantees that the proposed restrictions will improve the whales’ resilience or livelihood within the Gulf,” Tuberville said. “Continued expansion would substantially disrupt economic prosperity, tourism, transportation and our national defense.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.