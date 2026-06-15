Featured POLITICS Tuberville, Jones trade first jabs after residency ruling By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jun 15, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Doug Jones (left) and Tommy Tuberville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After a resounding confirmation of his Alabama residency, gubernatorial candidate Tommy Tuberville said he’s ready to go toe-to-toe “about the issues” in a rematch with Democratic nominee Doug Jones.In turn, Jones said the U.S. senator was challenging him to a debate and offered him directions from his beach house in Florida. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 6I492?86 42>6 $F?52J ?:89E @? ) @? E96 966=D @7 E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^2=232>2^36J@?5\2?J\5@F3E\EF36CG:==6\2\C6D:56?E\2=8@A\CF=6D^2CE:4=60dd425`d`\3gb4\cd2e\2g43\c66ff_5`bd5`]9E>=Qmp=232>2 #6AF3=:42? !2CEJ C6;64E:?8 2 492==6?86 E@ %F36CG:==6VD ?@>:?2E:@?k^2m @G6C 9:D E:6D E@ 2 u=@C:52 q6249 9@FD6 96’D @H?65 7@C C@F89=J a_ J62CD]k^Am kAm“}@H E92E E9:D C6D:56?4J H:E49\9F?E :D 369:?5 FD[ :E’D E:>6 7@C s@F8 y@?6D E@ 4@>6 @FE @7 9:D 9@=6 2?5 DE2CE E2=<:?8 23@FE E96 :DDF6D[” k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^I]4@>^r@249u@Cv@G^DE2EFD^a_eeahhfhg`_ebdc`denDla_Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm%F36CG:==6 DE2E65[k^2m 2C8F:?8 y@?6D 92D D9:7E65 7FCE96C A@=:E:42==J =67E D:?46 E96:C a_a_ &]$] $6?2E6 C246]k^Am Now that this residency witch-hunt is behind us, it’s time for Doug Jones to come out of his hole and start talking about the issues. In 2020, I ran against a liberal Doug Jones, but he has since fallen deep into the socialist, marxist mind virus taking over half of our country.… — Tommy Tuberville (@CoachForGov) June 14, 2026 kAm“x? a_a_[ x C2? 282:?DE 2 =:36C2= s@F8 y@?6D[ 3FE 96 92D D:?46 72==6? 566A :?E@ E96 D@4:2=:DE[ >2CI:DE >:?5 G:CFD E2<:?8 @G6C 92=7 @7 @FC 4@F?ECJ[” %F36CG:==6 A@DE65] “x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 362E:?8 s@F8 y@?6D W282:?X 2?5 36:?8 6=64E65 2D p=232>2’D ?6IE v@G6C?@C]”k^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^I]4@>^s@F8y@?6D^DE2EFD^a_eebbh_cdeb_fgg_ggnDla_Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmy@?6D C6DA@?565k^2m E@ %F36CG:==6 5:C64E=J[ :?5:42E:?8 96 H@F=5?’E 36 5C@AA:?8 E96 :DDF6 @7 %F36CG:==6’D C6D:56?4J]k^AmkAm“(@H ‘r@249P’ }6G6C 6IA64E65 J@F H@F=5 24EF2==J H2?E E@ 5632E6[” y@?6D DE2E65] “x’== D6?5 J@F E96 v!$ A:? D@ J@F 42? >2<6 :E FA 7C@> $2?E2 #@D2 q6249]”k^Am Wow “Coach!” Never expected you would actually want to debate. I’ll send you the GPS pin so you can make it up from Santa Rosa Beach. https://t.co/of0FXdHopV — Doug Jones (@DougJones) June 15, 2026 kAm%96 6I492?86 H2D @?6 @7 E96 7:CDE 5:C64E AF3=:4 4=2D96D 36EH66? %F36CG:==6 2?5 y@?6D D:?46 E96 EH@ 7@C>2==J >@G65 E@H2C5 2 C6>2E49] %F36CG:==6 56762E65 y@?6D :? E96 a_a_ &]$] $6?2E6 C246 7@C E96 D62E 96 925 96=5 D:?46 362E:?8 #@J |@@C6 :? 2 a_`f DA64:2= 6=64E:@? 27E6C y677 $6DD:@?D C6D:8?65 E@ 364@>6 &]$] pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=]k^AmkAmy@?6D D6CG65 7C@> a_`f E9C@F89 a_a_[ 27E6C 56762E:?8 E96 D42?52=\C:556? #@J |@@C6 42>A2:8? :? 2 a\A@:?E G:4E@CJ]k^AmkAmy@?6D 92D 2=D@ 72465 7@==@H\FA BF6DE:@?D 23@FE 9:D @H? 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C6D:56?4J 4@?E6DE[ {28?:2AA6 2D<65 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^;@?6D\2H@=\27E6C\AC@>:D:?8\E2I\C6EFC?D^2CE:4=60ee7g5a44\f462\cb`6\h562\ed_2f7f35gg2]9E>=Qmy@?6D H96E96C 96 A=2??65 E@ 9@?@C E92E A=6586k^2m] y@?6D 92D ?@E C6DA@?565]k^AmkAmp7E6C 2 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^2=232>2^6=64E:@?0a_ae^2=8@A\255D\828\@C56C\4=@D6D\EF36CG:==6\962C:?8^2CE:4=605hheg2g3\ebgg\c6eb\2eh6\2e4d4d5247e5]9E>=Qme_\>:?FE6 962C:?8k^2m $F?52J 27E6C?@@?[ p{v~!’D r2?5:52E6 r@>>:EE66 F?2?:>@FD=J 5:D>:DD65 2 C6D:56?4J 492==6?86 7:=65 3J 7@C>6C #6AF3=:42? AC:>2CJ C:G2= k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^2=232>2^6=64E:@?0a_ae^42?5:52E6\D66<D\E@\G@:5\EF36CG:==6\?@>:?2E:@?^2CE:4=606666ag`e\dd6`\chh4\gg5`\6hhhc`hf4245]9E>=Qmz6? |4u66E6CDk^2m[ H9@ 2==6865 E96 7@C>6C pF3FC? 7@@E32== 4@249 72:=D E@ D2E:D7J p=232>2 r@?DE:EFE:@?2= C6BF:C6>6?ED E92E 42?5:52E6D 7@C 8@G6C?@C 36 C6D:56?E 4:E:K6?D @7 E96 DE2E6 7@C D6G6? J62CD 367@C6 E96 6=64E:@?]k^AmkAm“(96? xV> ?@E :? s]r][ $FK2??6 2?5 x 2C6 2E 9@>6 :? pF3FC? 2?5 J6D[ D@>6E:>6D[ 2E @FC 36249 9@FD6 @? E96 4@2DE[” %F36CG:==6’D 42>A2:8? DE2E65 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6 46=63C2E:?8 $F?52J’D 56G6=@A>6?E]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ |4u66E6CD[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^>4766E6CD\EF36CG:==6\E6DE:7:65\96\DA6?5D\92=7\9:D\H66<6?5D\:?\7=@C:52^2CE:4=60e6c245_d\44h4\cge7\3gb5\65cca7hgf4ah]9E>=Qm%F36CG:==6 E6DE:7:65 F?56C @2E9k^2m 5FC:?8 E96 AC@4665:?8D E92E 96 6G6?=J DA=:ED H66<6?5 EC2G6= 36EH66? pF3FC? 2?5 u=@C:52]k^Am Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813. 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