The tool also provides you with details on which races voters are qualified to vote in, including congressional, state senate and state representative districts.
Straight Ticket Votes
Those who wish to vote straight party for all Democratic, Republican or Libertarian candidates on their ballot can fill in the bubble next to a party at the top of a ballot. No one must be registered with a specific party in order to vote for a party or individual.
Those who vote straight party can still vote outside of their straight-ticket choice on individual races by filling in the bubble next to the respective candidate of their choice or by writing in their name.
Amendments & Constitutional Update
There will be 10 constitutional amendments on ballots this year. Voters will also be able to vote on a recompiled Alabama Constitution. Mobile and Baldwin counties will also have local resolutions and referendums to be decided.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth may have been shooting from the hip when he fired off a tweet in late January declaring victory in his bid for reelection. When the qualifying window for Republicans and Democrats had closed, Ainsworth believed he was unopposed for his bid for office. “I look forward to serving another four years […]
Sample Ballots
The Alabama Secretary of State's office provides sample ballots ahead of each election. Both Mobile and Baldwin county sample ballots can be viewed below. Each voters ballot will be specific to their district and out-of-district elections or referendums will not be present on a ballot if a voter is not qualified to participate.
As the only Democrat running to replace outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, Moshae Donald isn’t shy about wanting to take the position in a different direction than the office’s current occupant. That starts with the investigation into the former manager of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB). Donald, a Mobile native, […]
Keith Blackwood, chief assistant district attorney and candidate for Mobile County’s top law enforcement post, said he wouldn’t change anything about the investigation into former Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) Manager Nia Bradley, despite criticism of the office over the ongoing inquiry. Blackwood said District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office was working on the […]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.