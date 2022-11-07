Vote Cover

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Alabama. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can quickly verify their voter registration status and polling place using the Alabama Secretary of State's portal at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

Can Libertarians manage to gain access to Alabama ballots?

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth may have been shooting from the hip when he fired off a tweet in late January declaring victory in his bid for reelection. When the qualifying window for Republicans and Democrats had closed, Ainsworth believed he was unopposed for his bid for office. “I look forward to serving another four years […]

Democratic DA candidate would focus on violent crime

As the only Democrat running to replace outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, Moshae Donald isn’t shy about wanting to take the position in a different direction than the office’s current occupant. That starts with the investigation into the former manager of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB).  Donald, a Mobile native, […]

Blackwood running for DA on GOP ticket

Keith Blackwood, chief assistant district attorney and candidate for Mobile County’s top law enforcement post, said he wouldn’t change anything about the investigation into former Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) Manager Nia Bradley, despite criticism of the office over the ongoing inquiry.  Blackwood said District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office was working on the […]

