Calagaz Photo and Digital Imaging has been in business since 1955. Over the last 67 years, the idea of someone trying to sell back a stolen camera or item from the shop has always been a running joke amongst the staff — that is, until last Tuesday.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, at around 8:35 p.m., police responded to a burglary at Calagaz, but by the time officers arrived, the thief had made off with over $20,000 worth of stolen goods. Fast-forward two days later to Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Calagaz employees were stunned when a couple tried to return a camera that matched one of the items listed as taken during the burglary.
“Nobody ever said crooks were smart,” Leo Calagaz, one of the owners of the business, told Lagniappe. “We always joked about something like this happening, but it was always tongue-in-cheek.”
Dewayne Melton, 36, and Rachel McClain, 28, were arrested and both were charged with receiving stolen property. Upon his arrest, during which Calagaz said Melton struggled a bit with officers, it was discovered he was in possession of marijuana, adding more charges to his count.
Calagaz is one of the owners of the longtime family-owned business in Mobile located on Springdale Boulevard. He said Melton told an employee that he had obtained it through an acquaintance for $20, with McClain claiming they had received it from a homeless man.
Upon closer inspection, the employee notified Leo it was one of the cameras taken earlier in the week — a Nikon DSLR, a digital, single-lensed camera worth around $400.
“The employee said, ‘Leo, this guy is trying to sell back a stolen camera,’” Calagaz said. “We were fortunately able to stall them long enough for the police to come.”
While Melton and McClain were transported to Mobile Metro Jail, neither was the actual thief from the burglary, Calagaz said. Based on video surveillance footage taken inside the store, the person responsible appears to be a Black male with a beard and tattoos on his neck and arms.
Calagaz said the suspect initially tried breaking into the building through the front door, but eventually gained entry into the business by prying open the drive-thru window. With two pillowcases in hand, the man filled up both with cameras, lenses and other photography equipment before fleeing out the same way he entered the store.
Calagaz said the suspect mostly took larger camera lenses and other equipment
Calagaz said this isn’t the first time the shop has been broken into. Another significant theft occurred in 1957 or 1958. Calagaz said he remembers someone using a sledgehammer to break a wall into the store, which his father owned at the time.
This time around, Calagaz said the burglary fits a nationwide pattern of “dash and grab” crimes in small businesses.
While the actual culprit has yet to be apprehended, Calagaz said he has hope that the couple arrested may hold the key to solving the crime.
“The guy [Melton] actually said ‘I can get you some more stuff,’” Calagaz said. “When it all came down, I said ‘I can’t believe they’d be stupid enough to come back here.’”
