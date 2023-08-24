Calagaz Robbery

The alleged suspect (above) in the Calagaz robbery stole more than $20,000 worth of photography equipment.

 Calagaz Photo and Digital Imaging

Calagaz Photo and Digital Imaging has been in business since 1955. Over the last 67 years, the idea of someone trying to sell back a stolen camera or item from the shop has always been a running joke amongst the staff — that is, until last Tuesday.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at around 8:35 p.m., police responded to a burglary at Calagaz, but by the time officers arrived, the thief had made off with over $20,000 worth of stolen goods. Fast-forward two days later to Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Calagaz employees were stunned when a couple tried to return a camera that matched one of the items listed as taken during the burglary.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.