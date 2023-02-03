What’s a Wawa? A Canada goose and a town in Pennsylvania, apparently. But it’s also a Northeast-based gas station with a cult following around the store's famous hoagies, coffee, and gas prices. And West Mobile will be among the first areas in Alabama to get a taste.
According to information released during a press conference Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce office, Wawa will be constructing gas stations and convenience stores at the intersections of Schillinger and Old Government roads and Cottage Hill and Sollie roads. The stores will be open 24 hours per day.
Construction is expected to begin in the next couple of months and will take 8 to 10 months to complete. Current projections have the stores opening in 2024, with 3 to 4 more locations planned for the Mobile area. There are also plans in place for Baldwin County locations. Those plans will be made public later today. The city of Fairhope is at least one location expected to get a store.
Both stores will employ around 35 people, with starting wages at $15 with benefits. Each represents a roughly $6.5-million investment.
The plans announced Friday are the launch of a broader regional 10-year expansion plan to add 40 stores throughout the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama and bringing 1,400 jobs. News reports from the past few weeks identify Escambia County and Pensacola as other new Wawa locations. The expansion is a $260-million endeavor.
There are 970 Wawa stores in six states — New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. The brand made the jump to the Southern U.S. market in 2012, launching its first Wawa near SeaWorld in Orlando. There are now 250 stores in the state.
Mobile Chamber CEO Bradley Byrne said Wawa’s consideration of Mobile is the “ultimate affirmation.” He said the company did its homework and identified Mobile as a promising new frontier and its seventh state to operate in.
Bryne said he’s never been to a Wawa, but explained they are a household name along the northern portions of the East Coast.
“My son-in-law's from Virginia. When I told him three weeks ago that we were getting a Wawa he said, “Y'all have arrived. Y'all are now officially a cool place,” he said.
Byrne said Wawa is located without any local or state incentive money.
“This is big,” Byrne said. “We don't normally talk about retail when you're talking about economic development, but retail is a big part of your economy.”
“We've been looking for our next markets, and this is the next market we decided to come to. We're really excited about it,” said Rob Yates, director of Wawa’s Virginia store operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.