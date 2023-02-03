What’s a Wawa? A Canada goose and a town in Pennsylvania, apparently. But it’s also a Northeast-based gas station with a cult following around the store's famous hoagies, coffee, and gas prices. And West Mobile will be among the first areas in Alabama to get a taste.

According to information released during a press conference Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce office, Wawa will be constructing gas stations and convenience stores at the intersections of Schillinger and Old Government roads and Cottage Hill and Sollie roads. The stores will be open 24 hours per day.

IMG_9936 copy.jpg
IMG_9938 copy.jpg

