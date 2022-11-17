Daphne City Hall

Daphne City Hall

Daphne police arrested two female students after responding to a school shooting threat at Daphne Middle School on Thursday morning, Nov. 17.

Sergeant Jason Vannoy told Lagniappe a student who claimed to have found a note in the girl’s bathroom claiming a school shooting would take place at 10:30 that morning was later discovered to have been the one who wrote the note in the first place. Investigators were able to confirm this by looking at school security camera footage.

