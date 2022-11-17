Daphne police arrested two female students after responding to a school shooting threat at Daphne Middle School on Thursday morning, Nov. 17.
Sergeant Jason Vannoy told Lagniappe a student who claimed to have found a note in the girl’s bathroom claiming a school shooting would take place at 10:30 that morning was later discovered to have been the one who wrote the note in the first place. Investigators were able to confirm this by looking at school security camera footage.
“You can see her on camera writing the note, tearing it out, putting it in her pocket and going into the girl’s bathroom,” Vannoy said.
That student could face possible terrorist threat charges, and the other female student was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, he said.
School Principal Kerry Edwards wrote parents two emails Thursday morning. The first informed them of the threat and assured them school administrators and the on-duty school resource officer “quickly responded looking into the threat and an investigation is currently underway.”
In a second email sent around noon, Kerry wrote authorities identified the student responsible for the unsubstantiated threat, and added they will “face the appropriate disciplinary action” for it.
A release posted to Facebook by the Daphne Police Department called the threat a hoax, and said investigators found no evidence either of the two students had access to a weapon.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
