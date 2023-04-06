Mobile police arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on Thursday after spotting them driving a car reported stolen, according to the department's overnight recap.
Theft of Property
On Saturday, April 1, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Jeff Hamilton Road regarding a reported theft of property.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male suspect had gone to the location and taken the victim's property and fled the scene.
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the officers were able to identify Daniel Dowler, 36 years as the subject. He was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Domestic Violence and Assault
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Infirmary Health after receiving a report that a female victim had arrived by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been shot by her ex-boyfriend during an altercation. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
After further investigation, the officers determined that the incident occurred on the 300 block of Bloodgood Street.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery (Carjacking)
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:29 p.m., officers responded to 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway, Fulton Grocery Store, in reference to a carjacking.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was approached by two unknown male subjects one armed with a firearm. The subjects demanded the victim’s keys and property and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 9:10 a.m., officers were in the area of University Boulevard near Zeigler Boulevard when they observed the stolen vehicle occupied by two subjects. A pursuit ensued and ended on Prentice Drive when the subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Both subjects were taken into custody.
A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old male were arrested. The first went to Strickland Youth Center, and the other was transported to Metro Jail.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On April 6, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Stein Avenue after receiving a report of a suspicious female subject outside the residence.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject had unlawfully entered the victim's vehicle and removed items. Ashley Head, 32, was arrested.
