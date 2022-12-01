The U.S. Postal Service has announced closure dates for all post office locations due to the upcoming holidays.
With both Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, all locations will be closed for the observation of both holidays on the following Mondays Dec. 26, and Jan. 2 according to an official statement from the USPS.
While no residential or business deliveries will take place during the closures, priority mail express will continue to run as it is delivered 365 days a year at select locations.
All offices will resume normal operations the following day.
As for the days leading up to the holidays, some locations will have extended hours and customers are encouraged to check with their local post office.
Mail dropped off at the blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing on Dec. 24 and the mail may be picked up earlier that day.
For customers who are unable to mail items before the scheduled box pickup time on Christmas Eve, they are advised to use the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com in order to locate post office’s that may have extended hours.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
