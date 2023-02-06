One local student was on top of their game last Friday morning, taking top prize in an annual spelling bee.
UMS-Wright student Elizabeth Finney captured the 96th annual Mobile County Spelling Bee title last Friday morning at Baker High School, defeating over 50 students from public, private and parochial schools across the county.
Finney won the competition after correctly spelling “Pharaoh”, giving her a spot in the statewide competition in Birmingham.
If she wins the state contest in March, Finney will represent Alabama and move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland in May.
Ethan Spottswood finished in second place with Madeline Box taking third place.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
