Get your bid calls ready. Unclaimed and lost property, including jewelry, lawn equipment and luggage will be auctioned off by the Mobile Police Department this Saturday.
The unclaimed property auction starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 29, behind the MPD headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. The back of the building can be accessed from Pinehill Road. Registration starts at 7:00 am, with the auction starting promptly at 8:00 am.
Participants will bid on a wide range of items, including electronics, kitchen appliances, tools, lawn equipment, jewelry, purses, luggage, and much more. All items are sold in "as is" condition, and bidders are encouraged to inspect items carefully prior to the auction.
All purchases must be in cash and items must be removed from the property at the time of sale. MPD will not hold purchased items and encourage bidders to plan transportation prior to arriving.
Items will be bid off in lots in a voice bid format. Auctions will continue until the highest bidder is determined.
MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the auctioned items come from various sources, including unclaimed lost items turned into the apartment, goods recovered during arrests and abandoned property.
