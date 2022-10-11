A call from a local pastor to make an annexation process more open revealed additional details about the city’s growth plan that haven’t yet been made public.
The Rev. Cleveland McFarland, a pastor at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, told members of the Mobile City Council at a regular meeting on Tuesday he was concerned over what he said were secret meetings being held on the subject.
“There are backroom meetings on annexation that I think should be made public,” he said.
When asked to provide an update on the annexation process by Council Vice President Gina Gregory, City Chief of Staff James Barber told the board the administration was still gathering information on the subject. He added Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has met with concerned groups and councilors twice.
“A lot has changed,” Barber said, referring to the plan. “At some point, all the information will need to be made public. We’ll seek input from the public.”
Stimpson’s office has been somewhat tight-lipped about the future annexation plans. District 2 Councilman William Carroll has said plans called for the addition of 26,000 residents into the city limits. However, most recently, a spokeswoman for the city told Lagniappe the number is no longer set at 26,000 new residents.
When the plan is released to the public and officially put on the council’s agenda, the elected body will decide whether or not to allow the prospective residents to vote in an annexation referendum.
A supermajority, or five council votes, will be needed to allow the referendum. The annexation vote itself will only need a supermajority from the participating voters to pass.
A 2019 annexation push was blocked from making it to the ballot box after only four councilors voted to allow the referendum. Carroll asked Barber to add a group of local pastors, including McFarland, to the administration’s list of stakeholders for future meetings.
In addition to asking for more public information on the annexation plan, McFarland asked several questions of councilors related to it. For example, he asked if the council has considered what has caused residents to leave Mobile. District 1 Councilman Cory Penn attempted to answer that question.
“We already know why people are moving out of Mobile,” he said. “We don’t have housing.”
In addition, Penn said, crime is an issue as well as a lack of resources in his district. Penn said there are no sidewalks in his Beau Terra neighborhood and he complained that he had to take his daughter to a park to teach her how to ride a bike.
As for “backroom meetings,” Penn said everything he’s asked for with annexation has been out in the open.
“There has been no backroom conversations going on for me,” he said. “Everything I’ve asked has been public.”
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones assured McFarland and others the process would be transparent. He also reiterated he’s in favor of annexation.
“I want the city to grow,” he said. “I want us to prosper.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
Councilman Penn was very direct in being characterized by Rev McFarland that he and other council people were back door dealing. The administration has been conducting high level informational meetings with various civic groups and or businesses about the annexation plan. The finished product it not yet ready for the general public at which time everyone will be made aware.
