Realtor Ellis Foster and former Mayor of Mobile Mike Dow (center table) speak about their proposed Africatown Studios project at the end of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation meeting Tuesday night. ARC Executive Director Karlos Finley (far left) looks on.
Former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow laid out plans to build sprawling film and music production studios in Africatown at the end of a community meeting Tuesday night.
The more than 600,000-square-foot lot on Paper Mill Road just west of the Mobile County Training School would boost the community with hundreds of high-paying jobs, but only if the State Legislature increases tax incentives for visiting movie companies, he told the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation’s (ARC) board of directors.
“Georgia has created a $9 billion industry, they have 40,000 jobs and about $2.5 billion worth of these film studios that we are talking about potentially building here next to Africatown,” Dow said. “There is a movement right now in the State Legislature to take Alabama from a $20 million incentive to a $150 million incentive, and when that happens, then the industry starts moving in your direction.”
Renderings of the proposed complex show warehouse buildings converted to sound stages, workshops and storage. Dow projected the studios would employ people of 40 different skill sets in the movie-making business for an estimated 640 high-paying jobs and 10,000 day jobs.
“I spent most of my life chasing these kinds of things, whether it was a cruise port or David Bronner’s $1.2 billion or going after Airbus,” Dow said. “I just feel like this kind of energy and intellect and accomplishment has to come to bear with something like the opportunity we’re trying to put together in Africatown.”
A community meeting to discuss the proposal with residents on Saturday, March 4, was the first of many more, he said.
Ellis Foster, a local realtor who attended the discussion with Dow, chimed in that the plan fails unless the state approves a higher tax incentive for film productions. He emphasized the need for transparency with Africatown residents.
Board member and Africatown resident Ruth Ballard said the development’s potential to raise property taxes could drive her and others from the neighborhood. Foster proposed they could ask for existing tax values to remain in place for residents living there before the studio came.
Community members also questioned why notices for last Saturday’s meeting went out so late, and called on Dow and his team to let people know about future discussions sooner.
“I grant you that the fliers went out on Wednesday late, and they tried to get it to everybody, but we wanted to make sure that if they give it out at two weeks they don’t forget,” community activist Cleon Jones said, explaining Dow could not wait any longer to get the news out.
ARC Executive Director Karlos Finley disagreed with Jones, saying residents should have received more than a two-day notice about the weekend meeting. The two proceeded to engage in a brief shouting match over one another’s level of community involvement. A Facebook post later showed Finley and Jones making up over dinner.
Dow, who was the mayor of Mobile from 1989 to 2005, considered bringing the studios to Africatown part of his “unfinished business,” and expressed confidence in their power to help the community.
“If you can put 640 high-paying jobs right here on Paper Mill Road with 10,000 day jobs associated, there is a tremendous opportunity for people who live here to associate with that,” he said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
