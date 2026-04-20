‘Unknown substance’ found in Dog River BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department are investigating an “unknown substance” floating down Dog River.According to a MPD spokesperson, MPD and MFRD responded to a call about an odd substance in the water at Dog River Park Monday morning. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“wp+|p% 4C6HD E6DE65 E96 H2E6C D2>A=6D E@ 56E6C>:?6 2?J 92K2C5D[ 3FE ?@?6 H6C6 :>>65:2E6=J 7@F?5[” 2 DE2E6>6?E 7C@> |!s D2:5] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp “D966?” :D 4FCC6?E=J D66? :? E96 H2E6C 2?5 :D 23@FE d__ 766E =@?8 2?5 d_ 766E H:56[ |!s D2:5] %96 D@FC46 @7 E96 DF3DE2?46 :D ?@E J6E <?@H?[ 3FE :D >@G:?8 D@FE9 2=@?8 H:E9 E96 E:56] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 2C62 H96C6 E96 DF3DE2?46 H2D C6A@CE65[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 @77 s@8 #:G6C sC:G6[ :?4=F56D E96 A2C< 2?5 :D ?62C D6G6C2= 9@>6D =@42E65 2=@?8 E96 C:G6C E@ E96 62DE 2?5 D@FE9 @7 E96 A2C<]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 C:G6C E96? H:?5D D@FE9H2C5 E@ |@3:=6 q2J[ 7=@H:?8 3J D6G6C2= ?6:893@C9@@5D 367@C6 @A6?:?8 :?E@ E96 32J 2E E96 s@8 #:G6C qC:586[ ?62C H96C6 E96 |@3:=6 *249E r=F3 :D =@42E65] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“(6’== D6?5 J@F 2? FA52E6 :7 2?JE9:?8 7FCE96C :D 5:D4@G6C65[” |!s D2:5] k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Local restaurateur launching county 'gateway' café New ambulance rules draw ire Fairhope ‘giant penis’ protestor found not guilty Ethics Commission unaware of its director’s controversy Updated: Ethics chief resigns from Mabel Amos Fund Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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