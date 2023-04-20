Employees at the University of Alabama may have to think twice about talking to their state legislator at the grocery store or church under a new policy set out by UA leadership.
Employees are no longer allowed to speak to their state or local elected officials about legislation, appropriations, rulemaking or anything related to those subjects without getting prior approval from administrators, according to a letter sent out Wednesday by President Stuart Bell.
The letter went out to all university vice presidents under the subject “Board and System Office Policy Regarding Government Contact,” indicating the policy was handed down from the Board of Trustees and Chancellor Finis St. John, who oversees the System Office. Confidential sources provided Lagniappe with a copy of the document.
“With the legislative session in progress, I write to reaffirm recent discussions and the UA System’s policy on contact with elected and appointed officials and their staff members both at the State and Federal levels,” Bell wrote. “I appreciate your help in reiterating the following practices and procedures with anyone in your division who might have a desire to seek assistance from government officials.”
Under the heading “Federal Officials,” the letter states, “All contact with members of Congress, Congressional staff members, and government agencies concerning appropriations, legislation, rulemaking, or any issue related thereto must be discussed and approved in advance.
Under the heading “State Officials,” it states, “All contact with members of the Alabama Legislature, the Governor’s Office, executive branch agencies, and staff members concerning appropriations, legislation, rulemaking, or any issues related thereto must be discussed and approved in advance.”
The letter also outlines a multi-tiered process employees are expected to follow in order to talk with government officials and their staffs about such issues. Step 1 is gaining approval from the division vice president, who will then make a recommendation to the president. Step 2 is presidential approval, then bumps up the ladder to St. John’s System Office. Step 3 is a “final discussion” and approval by the System Office’s Government Relations/External affairs team.
Bell’s letter also expressly forbids employees from contracting with a firm or person registered as state or federal lobbyist without approval of the campus president and St. John.
“Communications with persons or firms representing the University of Alabama System on state and/or federal legislative and regulatory matters are prohibited,” the letter states. “Should you wish to communicate with such persons or firms, please reach out to the UAS External Affairs team and they will coordinate.”
While the letter references “reaffirming” System Office policy on contact with government officials, a search of both that office’s employee handbook as well as that of the University of Alabama revealed no specific mention of a standing policy against employees talking with state or federal officials.
St. John’s office did not respond to questions regarding concerns the employees’ First Amendment rights could be violated by such a prior restraint, or what punishment violations of the policies could entail. Prohibitions of government employees’ free speech rights have not fared well in court, but are still not uncommon, and courts have also drawn a distinction between whether the speech in question is more strictly related to an employee’s position. In such cases, courts have sided with government entities’ rights to control employees’ speech directly related to the performance of their jobs. Across-the-board prior restraints on talking to others outside the organization, however, haven’t enjoyed judicial support.
For example, in the case Brammer-Hoelter v. Twin Peaks Charter Academy, the 10th Federal Circuit Court found school administrators violated employees’ First Amendment rights in telling them not to discuss “school matters” with anyone outside the agency, which went beyond simply keeping student or employee information confidential.
Still, this latest restriction on UA employees’ speech appears to be “on brand” for St. John and the UA Board of Trustees. In October 2021, System Office employees were required to sign an employee confidentiality agreement to retain their jobs. The agreement offered a sweeping interpretation of confidentiality that was applicable to almost any conversation a System Office employee might possibly have with a non-employee about work, and essentially requires employees to maintain that level of confidentiality indefinitely even after they’ve stopped working there.
It isn’t clear if this new speech restriction was discussed formally by the Board of Trustees. A search of BOT meeting agenda items found no mention of it. Ironically, the Board of Trustees’ page within the System Office website touts its commitment to freedom of speech and expression across the University of Alabama campuses.
“This commitment is most recently evidenced through the Board’s June 2020 Resolution and the individual campus policies that promote broad opportunities for free speech and expression on all our campuses. The Resolution and Policies appropriately balance the Board’s constitutional authority and discretion to manage and control its campuses with the Board’s appropriately exercised neutrality on matters of free speech and its ongoing efforts to encourage members of the campus community to engage in activities of expression,” a post on the site reads.
