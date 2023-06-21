GAF Plant
BY BRADY PETREE

As premium real estate becomes more of a scarcity and rental housing costs continue to soar, large parcels of unused land and buildings hold one possible key to helping solve a problem in Alabama’s Port City. That has some eyeballing 22 acres of land smack dab in the middle of Mobile’s Midtown that have remained relatively untouched for the past four years.

The GAF Materials Corporation plant on Emogene Street ceased operations at its roofing shingle manufacturing facility in August 2019. After more than 90 years in the community, company officials decided to close the doors on the plant and move to a preexisting facility in Savannah, Georgia. But its 22-acre campus, bordered by Florida Street on the west, Emogene Street to the south and abutting neighborhoods on the north and east, remains there in the heart of Midtown.

GAF Plant 2

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

