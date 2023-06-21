As premium real estate becomes more of a scarcity and rental housing costs continue to soar, large parcels of unused land and buildings hold one possible key to helping solve a problem in Alabama’s Port City. That has some eyeballing 22 acres of land smack dab in the middle of Mobile’s Midtown that have remained relatively untouched for the past four years.
The GAF Materials Corporation plant on Emogene Street ceased operations at its roofing shingle manufacturing facility in August 2019. After more than 90 years in the community, company officials decided to close the doors on the plant and move to a preexisting facility in Savannah, Georgia. But its 22-acre campus, bordered by Florida Street on the west, Emogene Street to the south and abutting neighborhoods on the north and east, remains there in the heart of Midtown.
Before shutting down, the manufacturer was the subject of a class action lawsuit by residents claiming its “noxious odors” had a negative impact on the neighborhood. GAF ultimately settled out of court with the residents and an official at the time claimed the suit had nothing to do with the decision to move to a facility across state lines.
While the plant hasn’t been operational for years, company spokesman Joe Perri told Lagniappe the property is still being used in some capacity.
After closing up shop, GAF formed a partnership with Good360, a nonprofit organization helping to disperse materials after disasters. In 2021, GAF agreed to lease out its 60,000-square-foot warehouse rent-free to Good360 to form a redistribution center on the property.
Perri said the company maintains the buildings and the rest of the property despite no official company work currently being performed there. However, GAF has not made clear what — if anything — will eventually happen with this large chunk of property surrounded by residences.
City spokesman Jason Johnson told Lagniappe due to the property being privately owned, there essentially wasn’t anything the municipality could do when it came to developing the property.
In a similar vein, Alabama Department of Environmental Management spokeswoman Lynn Battle said there aren’t any current filings on the property when it comes to environmental issues that might cause the property to be classified as a Brownfield or otherwise render it unusable.
Still, with over 20 acres of prime real estate in Midtown, as more and more people seek affordable housing in the area, some wonder whether or not the property is serving the best purpose for the community.
Local officials weigh in
As for what the property could be used for in the future, no private land developers were willing to ruminate upon potential uses for the land, but local officials and housing advocates shared similar ideas as to what it could mean for housing.
GAF’s property resides in Mobile District 1 City Councilman Cory Penn’s district. He believes the land could better be utilized for residents within the surrounding community by creating more options for those seeking a place to call home.
“We’re trying to get people to move back into our city limits and one of the challenges is new housing,” Penn said. “A lot of people are looking for new homes and I think that any large parts of land that we have in the city of Mobile, we definitely need to be looking at providing more housing opportunities for families to be able to come and live in the city of Mobile.”
Penn said he is aware of the GAF property and has been thinking about ways the municipality can look at similar parcels and ensure they reach their full potential.
“Looking over some of the things with neighborhood development, one of the challenges has been looking at blighted properties that have been left, like with the GAF building or with other properties,” Penn said. “We have to make sure we are trying to find ways to create new development for the best of the community.”
While the property is privately owned, essentially hamstringing what can be done about it at the moment from the city’s perspective, Penn said, incentivizing property owners and developers to create more housing options for current and future Mobilians is one of the key ways properties such as the GAF site can be turned around.
“I think that’s a key, especially if we need housing or development,” Penn said. “Finding ways we can identify developers that own these private properties to work towards creating those kinds of housing developments.”
If Penn’s thoughts on the property ever come to fruition, Housing First CEO Derek Boulware said it could help alleviate some of the concerns his organization has when it comes to housing opportunities. Housing First’s mission is to end homelessness in Mobile County by administering federal grants through the United States Department of Housing and Development (HUD).
One issue Boulware said his organization is currently dealing with is finding properties that will adhere to fair market rates, which is a set amount HUD will allow a piece of property to be rented for. He said if the GAF site were to be converted to residential, it could serve as one of those fair market rate properties.
“If there were greater access to properties that would take fair market rates, that would certainly help us in our mission,” Boulware said. “If you get there through this property, that would be great.”
Since the pandemic, Boulware said, the pool of properties Housing First typically relies on has significantly diminished, leading to a desperate need for more opportunities. While noting he wasn’t a real estate guru by any stretch, Boulware said if a property like the GAF site were to be redeveloped into a housing property that would play ball, Mobilians would benefit greatly.
“It would be great if it could be used for low-income housing,” Boulware said. “Because we know there’s a need out there for affordable housing for the working poor. So the more of that we can get to come online since these federal stopgaps are going away, it lends itself to the idea that Mobile can house its citizens from different economic levels and we need more of it.”
While Housing First primarily deals with helping the homeless get back on their feet, Boulware said he has noticed the affordable housing situation in Mobile reach a critical point since COVID for people from all walks of life. He said in the last three years, as the real estate market took off, multiple people who previously made enough money to manage their affairs, have to become clients of Housing First because they couldn’t afford an apartment or home now.
“Affordable homes in Mobile are becoming harder to come by for people who were not homeless before,” Boulware said. “Finding properties that the working people of Mobile can live in and afford with their income has just become a greater challenge than what we had experienced with Housing First.”
Housing affordability
Those with nonprofits at the state level focused on increasing affordable housing opportunities echo Penn’s and Boulware’s sentiments when it comes to imagining what 22 acres of land could do for Mobile’s affordable housing situation.
Elena Hampton-Stover and Jay Williams work with the Low Income Housing Coalition of Alabama (LIHCA), which seeks to increase housing opportunities for Alabamians with the greatest financial need. Both say the biggest issue when it comes to housing across Alabama, and particularly in Mobile, is the lack of appropriate wages to keep up with rising rental costs as a result of fewer available housing options.
“I think what you’re seeing in Mobile is the concentrated efforts of that gap in affordability,” Williams said. “Folks aren’t able to have a job that maintains their quality of life and afford the rates at which rents have skyrocketed. When you see that, you ultimately get the depressed properties that you’re seeing in Mobile.”
According to numbers provided by LIHCA, Mobile County has approximately 55,400 rental households and 49 percent of those are labeled as “cost-burdened,” meaning a third of one's yearly income is spent on housing. The average person making minimum wage in Alabama would need to work 100 hours a week at minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment.
As for Mobile County, the average hourly wage necessary to afford a two-bedroom apartment checks in at $18.96. Williams said the rising cost of living combined with a shrinking number of appropriate housing options can be attributed to most of the county’s struggles with the topic.
One way those numbers can be improved upon, according to Williams, is to take properties like the GAF plant site and convert them into housing units that give residents more options, which would theoretically, in turn, lower rental costs across the board.
“First and foremost, you have to address the lack of availability,” Williams said. “Supply and demand dictate that if there’s a lower availability of a product, the price goes up. So when you’re severely lacking in the number of units available in Mobile to serve those extremely low-income renters, you're just going to see that snowball across different economic levels.”
Hampton-Stover said coming up with creative ways to implement more housing opportunities in certain areas, which are either dilapidated or no longer serving their original purpose, should be on the minds of city and state leaders.
She said before COVID, there wasn’t a lot of creative development when it came to converting existing structures and land into housing. Now, nonprofits and even government entities are purchasing properties on larger scales to shore up housing needs by remodeling dilapidated hotels and converting them into single-occupancy, affordable units.
“This has allowed for the need for a call for us to be more creative in how we look at the potential resources and how those can be used in a community,” Hampton-Stover said. “To me, anything that is space or existing structures, we need to be asking the question, Could these be homes for people?”
Of course, there are hurdles and mountains of red tape municipalities must go through to develop some of the properties, particularly those that are privately owned.
Williams said zoning is oftentimes one of the main issues to be considered.
While citizens can advocate for local leaders to rezone certain areas for mixed-use development, when it comes to former properties initially zoned for manufacturing there are federal programs that can help the process along.
One program is HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program. Through RAD, public housing agencies are given resources to improve public housing properties and enter into long-term contracts that facilitate improvements to properties potentially used for housing.
Hampton-Stover said these programs and others that are similar offer one potential solution to the problem.
“There are a lot of potential ways to prioritize the development of new properties, but also the preservation of properties,” Hampton-Stover said. “It’s really a win-win where you have dilapidated properties that could be looking better and addressing blights while also making sure those units are actually going to those who are in need.”
Alabama is one of the few states across the country that does not put any money into funding for housing development. Hampton-Stover said for the housing situation to improve in Mobile and across the state, better efforts have to be made at the local level.
“Local communities do need to get involved in advocating for the state to increase funding for development of affordable properties,” Hampton-Stover said. “It puts disproportionate pressure on local entities to have to fund more when the state is not putting anything on the table.”
Williams said the discussion surrounding housing affordability and availability in general is something that needs to continue to be addressed across every level.
“We understand that housing is a really complex and dynamic issue,” Williams said. “But the conversation needs to be maintained in order to get to the place we want to go, which is having everybody in Alabama in their home safely.”
