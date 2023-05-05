Popular personal injury attorney Alexander Shunnarah, known for his omnipresent billboards and “call me now” television commercials, is being sued by two companies over millions in uncompensated work, according to Mobile County Circuit Court records.
The lawsuits, filed last month by Mobile attorney Tom Benton, each accuse Shunnarah and firms he’s connected with of breach of contract and other counts related to not paying for contracted work. The listed defendants in both suits are Shunnarah Louisiana attorney Galen M. Hair, Alexander Shunnarah Gulf Coast LLP, Shunnarah Injury Lawyers PC, and Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys LLC.
ATA Consulting, a loss consulting firm for property owners, is suing Shunnarah and the others for abruptly ending payments for completed work and for forcing the company to continue working for the law firm after refusing to pay, according to the suit. At one point, according to the suit, the past due balance the firm owed ATA reached $2.4 million.
“When time passed without payment, ATA repeatedly asked the Shunnarah Firm for explanations as to why payment had not been made as promised,” the lawsuit reads. “In response, the Shunnarah Firm and Mr. Hair repeatedly provided false explanations to ATA, oftentimes trying to place blame on various banks.
In a response Friday morning, Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys and Shunnarah Injury Lawyers said in a statement that the firms stopped paying ATA invoices because the company is currently under investigation for overcharging clients. Two sources confirmed the Alabama Department of Insurance is investigating an ATA adjuster, who worked with Shunnarah’s firms. The state Department of Insurance did not return an email seeking comment by press time.
The firms have requested an audit to evaluate the outstanding invoices, which according to the statement, ATA has refused to comply with.
“The safety and well-being of our clients is our top priority,” Alexander Shunnarah, CEO of Shunarah Injury Lawyers, said in the statement. “When notified of the wrongdoings and illegal actions by ATA Loss Consulting, it was in the best interest of our clients to no longer proceed with making payments. Shunnarah Injury Attorneys and Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys will do everything in our power to protect our clients from fraudulent behavior and false claims being made on their behalf.”
Benton denied the allegations in an email message, stating that ATA was hired to do appraisals.
“How do you falsify an opinion?” He asked.
Contracted in or around March 2021 to present, ATA provides and has provided consulting services to Shunnarah firm’s clients for more than 700 different properties, according to the suit. From about July 2021 to March 2022, the firm paid what it owed to ATA, but in March 2022, the firm cited “cash flow” issues and asked to work with ATA on a payment plan.
“Although ATA tried to work with the Shunnarah Firm on a payment plan and the Shunnarah Firm made a few payments, the Shunnarah Firm inexplicably stopped making any payments in October 2022,” the suit reads.
Even after the payments stopped and ATA inquired about the reasons why, Hair and the Shunnarah firm promised the payments would be made and the company kept doing work for the firm, according to the lawsuit.
“In reliance on the promises made by the Shunnarah Firm, Mr. Shunnarah, and Mr. Hair, ATA continued its work for the other Shunnarah Firm clients that were still ongoing and continued to submit invoices to the Shunnarah Firm, with the full expectation that the Shunnarah Firm would soon pay ATA’s invoices as promised,” the suit reads.
Eventually, the Shunnarah firm retained an attorney and informed ATA it would not pay the outstanding invoices, according to the suit.
“Shockingly, even though the Shunnarah Firm had informed ATA that it would not be paid for its work, the Shunnarah Firm continued to pressure ATA to continue its work for the Shunnarah Firm’s clients,” the suit read. “This time, instead of making false promises of payment to trick ATA into continuing its work, the Shunnarah Firm and Mr. Hair threatened to make criminal allegations against ATA, and threatened that ATA would ‘need to provide a full refund of all money paid,’ unless ATA continued working for the Shunnarah Firm – apparently for free.”
The “failure’ of the firm to pay its ATA bill has damaged the company, the suit states. ATA has had to lay off “most” of its employees and has canceled plans to expand.
“ATA has learned from third parties that the Shunnarah Firm and Mr. Hair have been making false and defamatory statements about ATA and its president, Austin Tanner, to persons and entities with whom ATA had prospective and/or current business and/or contractual relationships,” the suit reads. “As a result of these false and defamatory statements, various persons and entities have terminated their business relationships with ATA, causing ATA significant damage.”
ATA is suing over claims of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, promissory fraud, fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent suppression, negligence, wantonness, tortious interference with contractual and/or business relationships as well as defamation.
Fortius Law Group is also suing Shunnarah and others over breach of contract allegations, stemming from failure to pay for completed work, according to court records. In this case, Fortius Law Group is suing the various defendants claiming the firm did not pay them for legal referrals set out in the contract between the two businesses.
Specifically, Fortius referred nearly 400 clients to Shunnarah’s firm, beginning on or around March 2021 and continuing through December 2022, according to the suit. At issue for Fortius is the “one or more agreements” that stated in the event the firm received monetary recoveries for those clients, the firm would pay the company a 25 percent referral fee, according to the suit. The suit claims Shunnarah didn’t pay those fees and also did not disclose details concerning those recoveries.
“In addition to the above-referenced agreement(s), Defendants Alexander Shunnarah and Galen M. Hair made representations to Fortius promising that the Shunnarah Firm would pay referral fees to Fortius from any recoveries on client matters,” the suit reads. “The Shunnarah Firm has obtained recoveries for many of these Client Matters. However, the Shunnarah firm has failed to pay Fortius all of the referral fees stemming from said recoveries, and the Shunnarah Firm, Mr. Shunnarah, and Mr. Hair have also concealed and/or failed to disclose to Fortius any details concerning the recoveries.”
In addition to breach of contract, Fortius is suing over promissory fraud, fraudulent suppression, negligence and wantonness.
Shunnarah’s firm was sued in 2017 by Alabama Media Group, the parent company of the Mobile Press-Register and al.com over unpaid advertising. The debt was paid four days after the suit was filed and the case was later dismissed with prejudice, meaning it couldn’t be brought back, according to previous Lagniappe reporting.
