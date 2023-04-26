One person is dead after an Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian’s vehicle on Wednesday evening.
According to Mobile Police Department Cpl. Katrina Frazier, the incident occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. at the intersection of Dog River Drive North and Navco Road.
Frazier also confirmed the person in the vehicle hit by the train, later identified as 28-year-old Chadwick Timmons, was pronounced dead at the scene. Timmons allegedly tried to cross the rail crossing despite safety arms being activated, causing the train to collide with his vehicle. Timmons’ vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision, according to an MPD statement.
A press release from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steven Millhouse states the train was carrying two locomotives and two passenger cars, which stopped approximately a half-mile past the crossing where the collision occurred.
Firefighters noticed heavy flames at the front of the train and accessed the locomotive via residential properties adjacent to the tracks where the fire was put out. The train was en route to Mobile from New Orleans on a qualification run for upcoming service, Amtrak spokeswoman Kelly Just confirmed in an email. There were no reported injuries among six crew members onboard the train and Amtrak is working with law enforcement officials in the investigation, she wrote.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022.
