Massage therapists in Alabama will pay lower fine amounts for license violations and lower fees for licenses. They will also be told what is and is not fineable due to changes to the state law creating the profession’s licensure board.
Not only did House Bill 192, which was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, reduce the fine amount from $25,000 to $10,000, but the amendment also requires future board meetings be recorded and calls for a review of the sunset legislation by next year.
Kristie Williams, a licensed massage therapist, fought for the passage of HB192 and other legislation that would make the process less burdensome for folks in the profession. She told Lagniappe she was pleased the bill was approved on the last day of the 2023 legislative session.
“I feel heard for the first time in 39 years by the state government,” Williams said. “It was a really hard battle and we faced a lot of backlash, but this law gives our board its authority back.”
The law strengthened the board by no longer allowing SmithWarren, the private company acting as its executive director, to approve licenses without the board having a say, Williams said.
“It removed the authority of Keith Warren to approve licenses without board approval,” she said.
Warren did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The issue at the forefront of the legislation came to Williams’ attention when the massage board doubled the fees it charged to obtain a license and more than doubled the maximum fines it could enforce for those who break the conditions of those licenses. Now, the board can fine massage therapists for infractions, in amounts ranging from $500 to $10,000, and must provide a fee schedule so those who commit infractions know how much it will cost.
Before the legislation, Williams said, the board could charge as much as $25,000 for any infraction. Fines can be given for “advertising [violations], all the way up to not having a license,” Williams said.
“The issue here is that those who are not licensed are not the jurisdiction of the board, so those should have been reported to law enforcement,” she said.
Other more serious infractions, which would have resulted in a maximum fine under the previous law, should have instead resulted in criminal charges, not a civil fine, Williams said.
The board raised the maximum fines from $10,000 to $25,000 under the guise of fighting sex trafficking, Williams said. However, the board can simply report sex crimes to law enforcement officials, she said. Massage therapists who are just trying to make a living in the profession shouldn’t be punished because of the criminal acts of others, she said.
"Professional massage therapists around Alabama and other states have fought for many years to separate ourselves from criminals,” Williams said. “This win, for me, is the first step of many to show that our fees should not increase in order to police criminal acts.”
In addition to better regulating and reducing the fines charged by the massage board, the law also reduces the license fees charged to professional message therapists in the state. The fees associated with license renewals were increased from $100 to $300 at one time. The law reduced those fees back to $100.
Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, said HB192 needed to pass. He said the fines on massage therapists were extreme. However, his bill to further regulate professional licensure boards did not make it out of a Senate committee, he said.
Elliott filed a bill to put all professional and occupational licensure boards under the auspices of the secretary of state’s office, but he pulled the proposal shortly after it was introduced in a committee because of differences between professional boards such as the Alabama State Bar and occupational boards like massage therapists.
“We’ll see it come back and be focused on occupational licenses only,” Elliott said. “It’ll be more beneficial to occupational licensees.”
