The Alabama statehouse in Montgomery

Massage therapists in Alabama will pay lower fine amounts for license violations and lower fees for licenses. They will also be told what is and is not fineable due to changes to the state law creating the profession’s licensure board.

Not only did House Bill 192, which was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, reduce the fine amount from $25,000 to $10,000, but the amendment also requires future board meetings be recorded and calls for a review of the sunset legislation by next year.

