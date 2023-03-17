Match Day 2023 (1)

Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama Match Day 2023 Medical students Veena Krishnan (left) and Felicia Peoples celebrate after opening their envelopes during Match Day for the class of 2023 for the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama. The friends both matched in Internal Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Fourth-year medical students at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama gathered March 17 at the Mobile Convention Center in Mobile to commemorate Match Day.

During this annual event, future physicians at medical schools across the United States and Canada simultaneously learn where they will be completing their residency training. It was the largest Main Residency Match in the National Resident Matching Program’s 70-year history with 48,156 total applicants registered, an increase of 481 applicants over last year.

