Receiving a national award for excellence in cancer research means the work of Seema Singh, Ph.D., exploring social disparities in breast cancer diagnoses could help even more people get the care they need, the University of South Alabama researcher said.

“What we do we do because we always want to make a difference,” Singh said after being shortlisted for the Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research’s 2023 Outstanding Achievement Award. “Getting this honor in this big whole community in the United States and being among 10 of them [Asian American scientists], it's a really great honor that people recognized what we do and appreciate my work.”

