Receiving a national award for excellence in cancer research means the work of Seema Singh, Ph.D., exploring social disparities in breast cancer diagnoses could help even more people get the care they need, the University of South Alabama researcher said.
“What we do we do because we always want to make a difference,” Singh said after being shortlisted for the Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research’s 2023 Outstanding Achievement Award. “Getting this honor in this big whole community in the United States and being among 10 of them [Asian American scientists], it's a really great honor that people recognized what we do and appreciate my work.”
The professor of pathology at USA’s Whiddon College of Medicine and senior member of the Cancer Biology Program at USA Health’s Mitchell Cancer Institute grew up in India and earned a doctorate in pathology there before moving to Nebraska with her husband in 2001.
While her husband, who is also a cancer researcher, worked at a cancer center in Omaha, Singh said, she directed her research skills to understanding how cancer forms and volunteering at a lab.
“We lived in walking distance of the cancer center, so I started going to their computer center and started studying,” she said. “Cancer is fascinating because in itself it is very complex. It’s not a single disease. There’s no one formula, which makes things interesting.”
Singh and her husband relocated to new jobs in Mobile eight years later. By then, she had years of experience researching cancer in a lab and developed an interest in understanding breast cancer.
“There’s so much disparity in African American women getting breast cancer at an early age,” Singh said. “Diagnosis is not a problem in breast cancer. The aggressive metastasis of the disease is the problem.”
Researching why a gap of care exists between races and socioeconomic statuses helps changemakers reduce that distance and make health care more widely available, she said, adding Mobile’s demographic landscape provides a good basis for her work.
Soon, Singh plans to publish the results of a study evaluating how Black women’s stress levels and social vulnerability to more health issues than other populations increase their risk of breast cancer, adding it to a body of work that already includes 70 articles in scientific journals.
“Being an Asian scientist, we do have our struggles we need to really outshine to be what we are,” she said. “We really have to work hard, and I did that. I feel proud that I won this award. It’s such an honor to get this award.”
Mitchell Cancer Institute Director Martin Heslin called it an honor to have Singh among the institute’s research and teaching leaders.
“Seema Singh, Ph.D., is a dedicated and thoughtful cancer researcher who is committed to curing breast cancer, understanding the biology of cancer health disparities and educating future cancer biologists,” he said in a statement. “We are very honored to have her as a part of USA Health and the Mitchell Cancer Institute.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
