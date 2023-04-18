The Board of Trustees for the University of South Alabama approved the “strategic transaction” of $85 million to acquire Ascension Providence Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Ascension Providence in West Mobile is a full-service 349-bed hospital with 24/7 emergency care, a level III trauma center, an outpatient diagnostic center and a freestanding rehabilitation and wellness center. The purchase of the hospital will add 2,100 employees to USA Health.
During the special called meeting, USA President Jo Bonner was joined by John V. Marymont, dean of the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine, and USA Health CEO Owen Bailey to make the announcement.
Marymont called the acquisition a year-long culmination of a process that began last April. He said the purchase was a “turnkey solution” to current capacity concerns at USA Health and it will enhance education and health care in the area with no extra infrastructure cost.
“We are confident we can incorporate Providence Hospital into our organization and operate it efficiently and effectively,” Marymount said.
Upon closing, USA will obtain a $100 million bridge loan, $50 million in working line of credit, and a $100 million long-term bond to pay down the bridge loan. The financing will be obtained with Hancock Whitney and JP Morgan.
The vote to complete the transaction was unanimous and is expected to close this fall. Until that time, USA and Providence Hospital will continue to operate independently.
Bonner called the purchase “transformational” and promised a “night and day” effort by university officials to ensure a smooth transition.
“USA Health and Providence have long shared a commitment to provide compassionate care to those who need it the most, and that core value will not change,” Bonner said.
The historic Catholic medical organization under the Daughters of Charity has century’s old roots in the Mobile area. Ascension Providence opened the $60 million West Mobile facility in July 1987, after outgrowing its previous location on Springhill Avenue where it served patients for nearly 90 years.
The organization's first facility opened in 1855 at Broad and St. Anthony streets and was a two-and-a-half story, 60-bed hospital. In 1902, the hospital relocated to Springhill Avenue and became the home of Mobile’s first school of nursing and the second in Alabama.
In a press release, Don King, President and CEO of Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast said he believes USA Health will help carry on the hospital’s “strong tradition”
“This transition will ensure that the Mobile community and surrounding regions have sustainable, quality healthcare access long into the future,” King said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(2) comments
This will actually end up funneling millions of public funds into a few pockets... (it is no coincidence that Altapointe's Accordia Health has taken over Ascension clinics and is merging with USA health clinics)... this will make a few people an outrageous amount of money at the expense of low-income citizens in South Alabama. [sad]
No more catholic nuns, no masses in the chapel, crucifixes gone on all walls, this is truly sad for a life time Mobilian and a lifetime Catholic. I was raised in the shadow of the Providence Hospital on Springhill ave. And started volunteering there in March 1987. I’m still volunteering, so my devotion runs deep. 😪
