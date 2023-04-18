Providence Hospital

Providence Hospital in West Mobile.

The Board of Trustees for the University of South Alabama approved the “strategic transaction” of $85 million to acquire Ascension Providence Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Ascension Providence in West Mobile is a full-service 349-bed hospital with 24/7 emergency care, a level III trauma center, an outpatient diagnostic center and a freestanding rehabilitation and wellness center. The purchase of the hospital will add 2,100 employees to USA Health.

VoteIndependentOnly
VoteIndependentOnly

This will actually end up funneling millions of public funds into a few pockets... (it is no coincidence that Altapointe's Accordia Health has taken over Ascension clinics and is merging with USA health clinics)... this will make a few people an outrageous amount of money at the expense of low-income citizens in South Alabama. [sad]

Teresa C.
Teresa C.

No more catholic nuns, no masses in the chapel, crucifixes gone on all walls, this is truly sad for a life time Mobilian and a lifetime Catholic. I was raised in the shadow of the Providence Hospital on Springhill ave. And started volunteering there in March 1987. I’m still volunteering, so my devotion runs deep. 😪

