South Alabama’s only academic cancer research and treatment facility will now have more resources at its disposal to assist patients thanks to grants received from the American Cancer Society.
According to a press release, USA Health’s Mitchell Cancer Institute (MCI) was awarded $45,000 in grants to help patients with transportation and lodging needs for the duration of their treatment. $30,000 will be used for lodging and $15,000 for transportation.
“There are times when an oncology patient needs to travel from out of town to receive treatment and the financial expenses can be a barrier to care,” MCI official Sheila McElhany said. “Helping patients with lodging and transportation can reduce the financial burden and make it easier for them to get the life-saving treatment they need.”
The release states an estimated 30,730 Alabamians will receive a cancer diagnosis in 2023 and traveling to receive treatment is oftentimes one of the more difficult roadblocks. Grants are available to select communities through an application process and focus on addressing unmet access-to-care needs of cancer patients.
Last year, MCI was able to assist 164 patients with transportation and 32 with lodging as a result of receiving the grants, according to the release.
“The financial burden of cancer treatment contributes to disparities in cancer outcomes,” MCI’s Leigh Daivs said. “We’re working to increase access and remove barriers to timely, high-quality cancer care. Providing these grants directly to local health systems and partners allows us to deliver assistance directly to patients when and where it is needed most.”
The MCI serves the upper Gulf Coast region across four states, with some patients traveling more than two hours to receive treatment.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
