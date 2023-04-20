In the search for a new health system chief operating officer (COO) for USA Health, officials didn’t have to look far to find the right person for the job.
According to a press release from USA Health, Shannon Scaturro was named the new health system COO. Scaturro most recently served as an administrator of USA Health University Hospital and assistant vice president for medical affairs.
Before he joined USA Health, Scaturro worked as vice president of operations at Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham for more than five years, as well as previously serving as the vice president of operations and surgical services at Ascension Providence in Mobile.
As part of his new role, Scaturro will have oversight of all acute-care facilities, the Freestanding Emergency Department and Imaging Center in Mobile, the Baldwin County Ambulatory Surgery Center and the rural sites of care.
“Shannon has operationalized new sites of care, grown and expanded service lines, focused on building a patient-centered culture and helped guide strategic decisions for our health system,” USA Health CEO Owen Bailey said in the release. “He is committed to expanding access to academic healthcare in our region, and we are excited to support him in this new role.”
A certified registered nurse anesthetist, Scaturro earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in nurse anesthesia from the University of Tennessee. He would later receive a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
