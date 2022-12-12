The University of South Alabama Health System continues to expand its reach for those seeking medical care.
After constructing a medical office and ambulatory surgery center in Fairhope, which opened its doors in October, USA Health has gained approval to construct a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center at its West Mobile Campus.
Once the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board voted unanimously to approve the center, plans began to move forward with the center which will be located on Hillcrest Rd. near the University of South Alabama.
“We are very grateful to have the support of the review board on this project, which will give residents of west Mobile more convenient access to outpatient surgery services backed by academic medicine” USA Health CEO Owen Bailey said in a statement. “This allows us to fulfill our mission to help people lead longer, better lives.”
The West Mobile Campus opened in March 2022 and will be the location for the 28,000 square-foot center that will house six operating rooms and two procedure rooms for outpatient procedures. The eight rooms will allow for specialties of orthopedics, ENT, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, neurosurgery, gastrointestinal, pediatric surgery and general surgery.
“Not only will the new surgery center provide timely care for outpatient surgical procedures, but it also will enable us to train future physicians in multiple specialties,” Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine dean John Marymont said.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.