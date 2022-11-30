When officials broke ground on the Mapp Family Campus Medical Office Building in October, 2021, they were told the project would be completed by the end of 2022.
With supply-chain issues, construction complications and other factors, those same officials were skeptical the original timeline would be able to be kept for the University of South Alabama [USA] Health building.
But things stayed the course and before the calendar flipped over to the new year, patients were being seen at the new facility.
Patients have been able to be seen by physicians at the facility since Oct. 3, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday morning to dedicate the building in honor of the Mapp family, which donated the eight acres of land on which it sits.
The three-story, 50,000 square-foot building which will house Baldwin Family Medicine and USA Health specialty care providers, will possess state-of-the-art medical imaging technology.
Louis and Melinda Mapp donated the property for the project which sits at the corner of Highways 181 and 104 in Fairhope and were on hand for the dedication ceremony.
“God has really blessed our family and it has been an honor for us to contribute to USA Health and I know this will serve many folks with their needs in the future for many years to come,” Louis Mapp said.
A 24,000 square-foot surgery center is also in the works and will house surgical specialists in pediatrics, orthopedics, urology and gastroenterology, among other specialties. The surgery center is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
Also located inside the newly-opened office building, is a demonstration kitchen that allows for patients and caregivers to have the opportunity to participate in healthy-eating classes.
The cost of the project totals approximately $30 million and estimates from officials believe the campus will create approximately 100 new jobs as a result.
South Alabama president Jo Bonner was also in attendance for the ceremony and stressed the importance of the work that will be done in Baldwin County as a result of the project. He also touted the progress the opening makes toward the university’s ultimate goal of being the largest healthcare system in the entire Gulf Coast region.
“I come up here with a grateful heart to come up here and look out and see the healthcare providers that will be delivering world-class healthcare to the fastest-growing county in the state,” Bonner said. “It’s just another milestone in our growth and our effort to be not only the best, but the largest health system network along the entire Gulf Coast.”
According to officials, approximately 50 percent of Baldwin County's population lives within 15 miles of the Mapp Family Campus. The hope is that the center will better serve local residents who could receive their care at the campus instead of driving to Mobile or elsewhere.
"The Mapp Family Campus will be another important location for educating and training the next generation of healthcare providers," USA Dean of the College of Medicine for John Marymount said. "Having this additional site also will allow USA Health to help alleviate some of the healthcare provider shortages being faced in our region."
The Mapp Family Campus will have multiple water features, walking paths and outdoor educational and gathering areas which are all designed to “create a peaceful environment.”
USA Health CEO and vice president of medical affairs Owen Bailey spoke to what the campus will bring to the rapidly-growing Baldwin County area.
“Collaborating with community physicians, providers from USA Health are bringing their specialized expertise to meet the healthcare needs of people in the region,” Bailey said. “As the only academic healthcare system in the region, USA Health continues to expand relationships with community providers and other partners as we strive to provide increased access to the care that people need and deserve.”
Currently, Baldwin Family Medicine is currently the only practice seeing patients and USA Health Endocrine and Diabetes is moving to the location and will begin operations on Monday, Dec. 5. Other clinics for both parents and children will follow in the coming weeks and months.
