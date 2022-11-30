Mapp Family Campus

Medical office building at the USA Health Mapp Family Campus located at 21950 AL-181 Fairhope, AL 36532. The three-story building will be home to Baldwin Family Medicine and USA Health specialty care providers. The building also will house a full array of imaging technology, including X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, CT and MRI. USA Health physicians and other providers will incorporate health and wellness strategies for patients along with traditional medicine. A demonstration kitchen and community room will be included in the facility. Caregivers and coaches will provide opportunities to engage patients in movement, relaxation and healthy-eating classes, with the goal of helping people lead longer, better lives.

 Bill Starling

When officials broke ground on the Mapp Family Campus Medical Office Building in October, 2021, they were told the project would be completed by the end of 2022.

With supply-chain issues, construction complications and other factors, those same officials were skeptical the original timeline would be able to be kept for the University of South Alabama [USA] Health building.

Mapp Family Campus Dedication Ceremony

