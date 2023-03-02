USA Africatown Kern Jackson

(Left to right) Kern Jackson, Ramsey Sprague, Patricia Frazier, Tiffany Pogue, Joycelyn Davis and Vita Robbins participate in a panel discussion following a viewing of "Descendant" at the University of South Alabama on Wednesday night.

The University of South Alabama recognized Kern Jackson for his role in the 2022 documentary “Descendant,” and a discussion of Africatown and teaching Black history on campus Wednesday night.

“The way we see it, on our campus, the interdisciplinary nature of African American studies is for everyone,” the ethnographer and director of USA’s African American Studies program told the audience. “It’s just another lens to bear witness, do the scholarship and support the human experience.”

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.