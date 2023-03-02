(Left to right) Kern Jackson, Ramsey Sprague, Patricia Frazier, Tiffany Pogue, Joycelyn Davis and Vita Robbins participate in a panel discussion following a viewing of "Descendant" at the University of South Alabama on Wednesday night.
The University of South Alabama recognized Kern Jackson for his role in the 2022 documentary “Descendant,” and a discussion of Africatown and teaching Black history on campus Wednesday night.
“The way we see it, on our campus, the interdisciplinary nature of African American studies is for everyone,” the ethnographer and director of USA’s African American Studies program told the audience. “It’s just another lens to bear witness, do the scholarship and support the human experience.”
While Jackson said the restrictions being placed on teaching Black history in Florida worries him, he commended USA for taking steps to ensure history is being taught in full.
“In our liberal arts and in our arts and sciences community, we’ve chosen to move forward and not stay still,” he said.
Student Tiffany Pogue’s ancestors arrived in Mobile as slaves on the Clotilda in 1860. She said it is important to her their lives and the lives of the other people who founded Africatown after emancipation are recognized.
“For me, carrying the torch of the legacy of my ancestors means continuing the mission and making sure it’s getting done, making sure that people know and making sure that I’m including other people so we can collaborate to make greatness,” Pogue, one of the panelists, said. “I think there is huge potential for Africatown to be something great, so that’s why I’m investing my time and my energy into bettering the Africatown community.”
An example of that is an open mic night she is hosting on March 11 to raise funds for the Clotilda Descendants Association, she said.
One woman in the audience asked Jackson what the city of Mobile needs to do now that Margaret Brown’s documentary revealed evidence of negative development toward Africatown.
“What I want people to walk away with is being better neighbors,” he answered. “Every time we spend money, a mil is split, a tax is collected, a tax is spent. What I want for Africatown is their fair share.”
South Alabama President Jo Bonner congratulated Jackson for his role in “Descendant” and his work leading USA’s African American studies program.
“Tonight is one of those Kodak moments in life that I think few of us will forget,” he said.
To him, liberal arts and humanities programs have value for teaching collaboration and promoting the search for common ground.
“I think we have to all commit to remembering not only those amazing people that were brought here on the Clotilda, but the descendants that now tell that story and will continue to tell it for generations and decades to come,” Bonner said. “Through that and through those stories, we will have a better and more perfect union.”
Jackson told Lagniappe after the event he stands on the shoulders of the great storytellers and professors who came before him and felt honored by the reception. He joked that appearing in a Netflix documentary gave him new credibility with his students.
Africatown is special because its people have continued to tell their history despite great odds through the years, and the effects of racism and slavery can still be seen today, he said.
“What makes this story unique is you have master storytellers and griots (African storytellers) who have been invested in resistance, resilience and survival,” Jackson said. “The evidence is here, the people are here.”
He said he hoped the lessons he teaches his students every day inspire them to a new appreciation of service and what it means to be human.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
