A University of South Alabama chemistry classroom witnessed a hands-on civics lesson when Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis explained to two political science classes the people and procedures that make elections secure on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Students in Philip Habel, Ph.D.'s “Intro to U.S. Government” class unwrapped and unlocked a voting machine, submitted ballots and counted the results in a mock election held to demonstrate what Habel called “democracy in action.”
“It is just good for us to reach out to young adults such as yourselves and to familiarize you with the election process and procedure,” Davis, who graduated with a degree in political science from the university in 1978, told the more than a dozen students in the second session.
He said his lecture’s two goals for giving the demonstration were providing information to make the students feel more comfortable when they vote later in life and assuring them the election systems in Mobile County and the other 66 counties in the state have policies in place to ensure integrity among counting machines, ballots, voters and poll workers.
According to a fact sheet, Davis distributed amongst the class, 1,049 poll workers, 188 ballot counters and 551 electronic poll books will be deployed to meet more than 260,000 active voters at 80 precincts across the county on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
James Poindexter, a senior majoring in professional health science, said he took the course as a prerequisite for his graduate program and did not know much about the election system before Davis spoke.
“Mostly all of it I really didn't know. I didn't realize how lucrative it was with all the keys and locks and stuff you have to go into to get to the actual ballot,” he said. “It was very interesting.”
Freshman business major Rome Atlasman said everyone should know how the election system works because every vote matters, and people who are worried about what other people might think of their vote should not worry because their decision remains private and protected after they cast their ballot.
Davis said the response from students indicated they appreciated knowing more about the process and the safeguards in place.
He told members of the media afterward he is happy to meet with anyone who has questions about Mobile County’s election system and invited the public to join his office in testing each counting machine at the county’s warehouse near the John Archer Agricultural Center in West Mobile at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
“They can observe us testing every machine to ensure that machine is working accurately and that they are sealed and ready for deployment,” Davis said.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now more than he ever was growing up in a rural corner of north Jefferson County.
