DonDavisUSAclass

A University of South Alabama chemistry classroom witnessed a hands-on civics lesson when Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis explained to two political science classes the people and procedures that make elections secure on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Students in Philip Habel, Ph.D.'s “Intro to U.S. Government” class unwrapped and unlocked a voting machine, submitted ballots and counted the results in a mock election held to demonstrate what Habel called “democracy in action.”

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now more than he ever was growing up in a rural corner of north Jefferson County.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.