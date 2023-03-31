A federal lawsuit by eight former University of South Alabama volleyball players against the institution, several employees and ex-coach Alexis Meeks-Rydell was dismissed this week as U.S. District Court Judge Kristi DuBose ruled the defendants enjoy qualified immunity against the claims of sexual harassment, verbal and physical abuse levied against the coach.
In dismissing the case, DuBose went systematically through the motion to dismiss filed by the defendants, who included USA Athletic Director Joel Erdmann and several other university employees. Their motion to dismiss argued that not only were they protected under qualified immunity, the complaint filed by the players improperly asserted breach of contract claims against the university and failed to state a substantive due process claim as well.
The plaintiffs had previously been ordered to file two amended complaints after the original due to issues with the complaint. In her order granting the dismissal, DuBose made note of problems with the complaint.
“Upon review of the Plaintiffs’ third amended complaint, there is no question that the complaint is not the model of clarity. It is indeed replete with conclusory assertions which fall short of being ‘facially plausible’, and which unnecessarily increase the length of the pleading. Also, while Plaintiffs’ third amended complaint does not incorporate every previous paragraph into each new count, it still incorporates a myriad of the same factual allegations to support nearly all of the claims against each Defendant,” she wrote.
The lawsuit was originally filed in September 2021, with former players accusing Meeks-Rydell of numerous inappropriate acts they felt “created a climate of fear and intimidation.” Among their claims were that Meeks-Rydell would pinch players’ butts as they exited the bus during away games, and that she forced the players into “floor hugs,” where she made players lie on the ground while she laid on top of them.
Other allegations of inappropriate behavior included Meeks-Rydell allegedly forcing players to hug her and tell her they loved her. The players also alleged Meeks-Rydell would “limit playing time or force the team, including plaintiffs, to participate in intense corporal punishment such as (intense early morning workouts) if she perceived that she was not getting enough positive attention or that that Plaintiffs were not submitting to her inappropriate sexual behavior.”
Meeks-Rydell was hired on Dec. 31, 2018, after coaching at the University of West Alabama. She resigned from USA in February 2021 after being placed on administrative leave in January of that year.
Despite many claims the former coach attempted to make inappropriate sexual passes at players, DuBose wrote they were “not sufficient to demonstrate the ‘arbitrary, egregious and conscience-shocking behavior’ necessary to establish a substantive due process violation.
“Simply put, Plaintiffs have failed to plausibly allege any conscience-shocking conduct by any of these Defendants. Because Plaintiffs’ claims are not sufficient to establish a substantive due process violation, Defendants are entitled to qualified immunity on Plaintiffs’ (Code ) 1983 claims.”
DuBose dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.
