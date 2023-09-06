The war to capture the hearts and minds of tourists and locals alike is over and the USS Alabama is the clear victor.
Unsurprisingly, the World War II battleship is Mobile’s top attraction, bringing in as many as 340,800 people in 2022. Attendance for 2023 is a bit down from there.
“We are grateful for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who came to Battleship Memorial Park in 2022 and 2023 so far,” Executive Director Janet Cobb said in a statement. “We work daily to preserve the memory of those who have served in uniform in defense of our nation. We look forward to welcoming visitors again in 2024.”
The city will put $250,000 from the Fiscal Year 2024 budget into the battleship in the form of a performance contract, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed spending plan.
While attendance for the battleship and the accompanying park is impressive, other attractions don’t quite live up to the hype. Before it was completed, leadership at the now city-owned GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico boasted an expected annual attendance of about 350,000 visitors. In its short history, the museum has never come close to matching that.
The facility totaled 8,768 visitors in FY22 and 11,084 visitors so far in FY23.
The budget for GulfQuest will increase in FY24, as the facility hunts for a new director to improve sluggish attendance numbers. The city will pay more than $1.4 million for the struggling museum in Stimpson’s new budget. This represents an increase from the $1.3 million budgeted last year and the $1.1 million spent there in 2022.
The increased museum budget caught the attention of Mobile City Council Finance Committee Chairman Joel Daves, who asked during a meeting on the budget if the increase in the GulfQuest budget is following an increase in attendance.
“A good portion of it is due to personnel costs, as you can imagine,” Director of Civic and Cultural Affairs Matt Anderson said. “We really reduced staff when we took over. … We’ve added more staff to generate revenue through events.”
Personnel costs at the museum have increased when comparing the FY23 budget to its 2024 counterpart. In 2023, personnel costs totaled $694,000. In 2024, those costs rose to more than $767,000.
Event rentals at GulfQuest have been the main revenue source for the museum. On average, Anderson said, the facility has taken in $100,000 to $120,000 on event rentals each year and about $60,000 from admissions.
Actual GulfQuest revenues from FY22 total $196,322, according to information from Stimpson’s office. The projected revenue from FY23, which ends Oct. 1, is expected to be around $252,000. This represents an increase of about 28 percent.
GulfQuest currently has seven full-time employees and five part-timers, according to the mayor’s office.
Anderson announced an incoming change of leadership at the museum. Former director Mary Elizabeth Harper was laid off, city spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed. At the budget meeting, Anderson said Stimpson was on the cusp of announcing a new director.
“The new director is coming on,” he said. “She is a nationally known person in the museum field. She’s already identified several revenue areas that will more than make up the difference.”
Judi Gulledge, director of the Mobile Carnival Museum, did not provide hard numbers on attendance for 2022 or 2023. In an email message, Gulledge wrote that visitors to the Mardi Gras-themed facility doubled from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. In 2023, she wrote, visits were up 12 percent, compared to 2022.
The Mobile Museum of Art (MMofA) will also see a budget increase if Stimpson’s spending plan is approved as is by the City Council. The museum’s funding is set to increase from $2.4 million in FY23 to $2.7 million in FY24. The majority of that increase comes from the personnel budget, which rises by about $300,000 to $1.9 million.
In FY22, the art museum saw a paid attendance of 8,269 and a total attendance of 12,677. That number includes visitors who paid, as well as those who attended a class, participated in a program or took a tour. Attendance at the art museum is up for 2023, so far at 13,643 paid visitors and 21,983 total visitors.
MMofA Executive Director Jon Carfagno wrote in an email message the museum staff has started to “brainstorm” to come up with ways to increase attendance from both tourists and visitors.
“From education programs to social media and email content to activities and events in the galleries, everyone is working together to welcome more people to MMofA,” he wrote. “We are planning further ahead and tracking the outcomes of each offering in real-time, in order to keep learning about which ideas and programs are generating the most interest and engagement.”
For fiscal year 2022, the History Museum of Mobile had 29,252 visitors. Fort Conde saw 13,757 during the same period. The fiscal year 2023 numbers have not yet been announced.
