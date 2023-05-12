A dispute over water utility coverage areas that potentially threatened the future of a number of economic development opportunities in south Mobile County has ended, after both sides officially reached an out-of-court settlement earlier this month.
The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System and the Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority reached an agreement in federal court to share responsibility in areas in the south part of the county.
“It was approved by both boards,” county water attorney Jay Ross said. “We’re all pleased the judge accepted it. We feel it benefits both parties and gives a clearer opportunity for economic development to prosper in the southern part of the county.”
By the terms of the settlement, MAWSS would provide water and sewer service to commercial and heavy industrial customers in an area bounded by Rangeline Road and Bellingrath Road. MCW would serve light industrial, light commercial, residential, retail and multifamily customers in the same area.
Essentially, large users would be reserved for MAWSS and county water would be given the right of first refusal for smaller users, Ross said.
Mobile Chamber CEO Bradley Byrne said the settlement will have a huge positive impact on economic development in the area. The concern from the business community came once MAWSS had decided to not offer new service, due to the ongoing lawsuit at the time.
“That brought economic development to a halt,” Byrne said. “We were kind of stymied and we needed resolution.”
The agreement comes two years after MCW filed suit against MAWSS for allegedly establishing service in lands the Mobile County Commission designated for MCW. Byrne said the settlement positively impacts nine different developments and over 1,000 jobs.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.